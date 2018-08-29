Acer Boosts Predator and Nitro Gaming Portfolio with New 27" Ultra High Resolution Monitors and Gadget Range

Editor's Summary:

The new Predator XB273K gaming monitor offers ultra-high definition (3840x2160) immersion and NVIDIA ® G-SYNC ™ for an unparalleled gaming experience

G-SYNC for an unparalleled gaming experience The new Acer Nitro XV273K monitor features AMD Radeon™ FreeSync [1] and up to a 1ms Visual Response Boost ™ [2] to deliver extremely-high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution

and up to a 1ms Visual Response Boost to deliver extremely-high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution HDR with Wide Color Gamut (WCG) delivers more realistic and accurate images

The Predator Thronos gaming chair has an ergonomic design, support for three 27-inch gaming monitors, and a steel structure design with looks that kill

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today unveiled a host of new products in its expanding Predator and Nitro gaming portfolio with the launch of four new gaming monitors that bring games to life, a next-level gaming chair and a complete set of gaming gadgets.

"Our battle-tested Predator gaming monitors have proven their quality and reliability as a top choice of pro-gamers and tournaments around the world," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "We're now waterfalling our experience and technology to our Nitro series to make premium gaming experiences more accessible to users."

The Predator XB273K Monitor

The new Predator XB273K gaming monitor is for gamers looking for an incredible gaming experience. It brings games to life in ultra-high definition (3840x2160) immersion and features a rapid 144Hz refresh rate that provides wonderfully smooth images and tear-free gameplay when fast-moving objects buzz across the screen. NVIDIA® G-SYNC™ eliminates screen tearing by adapting to the framerate of the outputting device, resulting in buttery smooth gameplay that offers an unparalleled gaming experience. The IPS3 display panel features a wide color gamut of 90% of the DCI-P3 color space for vibrant colors that pop out and deeper blacks. For enhanced color vibrancy, VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification ensures better contrast and color accuracy so customers experience AAA games as they were meant to be.







The Predator XB273K is ideal for users who want to be engrossed in gaming worlds. The monitor's shielding hood lessens distractions during periods of concentration, and it features the Acer ErgoStand design that gives users the freedom to swivel, pivot and adjust height for maximum adaptability and viewing comfort. The XB273K is also designed to be easy on the eyes, featuring Acer VisionCare™ -- a suite of technologies that help protect eyes during longer gaming sessions.

The Acer Nitro XV273K Monitor

The new Acer Nitro XV273K monitor delivers extremely high refresh rates and ultra-high resolution, offering outstanding casual gameplay at affordable prices. These new IPS[3] UHD monitors with AMD Radeon™ FreeSync1 satisfy gamers' need for high resolution gaming through a blazing fast response time of up to 1ms and Visual Response Boost (VRB) for smooth, tear-free gameplay that doesn't break the bank.

The Acer Nitro XV273K 27 inch monitor delivers true-to-life color, and resolutions of 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) for a totally immersive gaming experience with ultra-wide viewing angles.

Boasting AMD Radeon FreeSync, the new Nitro monitors' frames sync with the PC's graphics cards to support dynamic refresh rates, eliminating screen tearing and minimizing lag. Integrated Visual-Response Boost™ (VRB) decreases blur in fast-moving images to achieve the effect of a 1ms MPRT (Moving Picture Response Time). With up to 144Hz refresh rates, the new Nitro XV273K monitor also includes High Dynamic Range (HDR) VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 certification for better contrast and color accuracy and more vibrant colors. Integrated 6-axis color adjustment lets gamers fine-tune color, hue and saturation to best suit the game at hand, while the built-in black boost enables gamers to select from 11 black level options to optimize visual advantage and clearly spot enemies, duck for cover, or navigate curves on a race track.

The Acer Nitro gaming monitors come in three configurations; two In Panel Switching (IPS) models for wider viewing angles and color accuracy, one in UHD and one in WQHD, and also a Twisted Nematic (TN) WQHD monitor for gamers wanting high brightness and power efficiency:

Nitro XV273K P (IPS, 27" UHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 90% WCG)

Nitro XV272U P (IPS, 27" WQHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 95% WCG)

Nitro XF272U P (TN, 27" WQHD 144Hz, DCI-P3 90% WCG)

Acer VisionCare™ with Flickerless, BlueLightShield, ComfyView and low-dimming technologies make viewing more comfortable during long periods of gaming. Outfitted with a VESA mount, the monitors can be hung on a wall to free up desk space, leaving more room for gaming controllers, mice and more. In addition, a ZeroFrame design maximizes viewing area and supports near seamless multi-monitor setups.

The Predator Thronos Gaming Chair

The all new Predator Thronos reimagines the gaming chair for a new level of gamer. Its steel structure is 1.5 meters tall and comes in menacing dual-tone black with white or blue accents. It puts the gamer in the game through deep impact vibration, where the chair vibrates upon in-game impact. The chair is adjustable and includes an ergonomic seat design, foot rest, and a cabin that reclines up to 140 degrees. The overhead brace supports three 27-inch gaming monitors and a space for a Predator gaming PC. Integrated with a Predator PC and triple Predator monitors plus gadgets, the Thronos becomes more than a gaming chair—it's a gamer's cave.

The New Acer Nitro Gadget Range

In line with Acer's vision of bringing breakthrough yet affordable gaming to consumers, a new range of compatible Nitro gaming gadgets was also unveiled today, including:

Acer Nitro optical sensor mouse with seven buttons including a burst fire button and 20g acceleration with up to 4,000 dots per inch (DPI), and six-level adjustable DPI

Acer Nitro membrane keyboard with rainbow backlit color lighting, 19 key anti-ghosting and multimedia keys

Acer Nitro headset with adjustable band with steel slider, acoustic-sealing ear pads, 50mm driver and powerful bass with omnidirectional boom microphone

Acer Nitro lightweight, durable polyester backpack with compartments for both a notebook and tablet, and a water repellent exterior

Acer Nitro mousepad with non-slip rubber backing to create a stable gaming surface

Pricing and Availability

The Predator XB273K gaming monitor will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $1,299; in EMEA, starting at €1499; and in China for RMB9,999.

The Acer Nitro XV273K will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $899; in EMEA starting at €1049; and in China for RMB6,999.

The Acer Nitro XV272U will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $499; and in EMEA starting at €599.

The Acer Nitro XF272U will be available in Q4 2018 in North America, starting at $449; in EMEA starting at €529; and in China for RMB3,999.

The Acer Nitro Mouse will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; in EMEA in Q4 2018 for €34.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for RMB199.99.

The Acer Nitro Keyboard will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €59.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for RMB249.99.

The Acer Nitro Headset will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $39.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €49.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for RMB249.99.

The Acer Nitro Backpack will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $29.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €39.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for RMB199.99.

The Acer Nitro Mousepad will be available in North America in Q4 2018, for $14.99; and in EMEA in Q4 2018 starting at €19.99; and in China in Q4 2018 for RMB79.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Predator gaming monitor and Acer Nitro gaming monitors and gadgets were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

[1] Requirements to enable Radeon FreeSync dynamic frame-refresh syncing: OS: Windows® 7 or Windows® 8.1 l Graphics card: AMD Radeon™ R9 290 Series or AMD Radeon™ R7 260 Series l Driver: AMD Catalyst™ beta driver l Display interface: DisplayPort™ or eDP l Monitor: Must support DisplayPort Adaptive-Sync

[2] 1ms VRB value based on internal tests under specific test conditions. Level of brightness may vary as a result of VRB mode in use

[3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

