Acer Enhances Its Spin Convertible Notebook Series with New Slimmer Designs and Latest Processors

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted the new Spin 5 and Spin 3, updated models in its popular convertible notebook PC line that feature slimmer designs, the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 10 Home. Professionals and students will appreciate a flexible design that allows them to effortlessly sketch, take notes, create content and give presentations throughout their day, all with one easy twist.

The new Acer Spin models both feature an included fast-charging Acer Active Stylus that employs Wacom AES technology, reliable and speedy Wi-Fi 6 and a full range of ports, including USB Type C with support for Thunderbolt™ 3. The hinge features a design that elevates the keyboard in laptop mode, allowing for a comfortable typing experience.

"The new Acer Spin 5 and Spin 3 are excellent choices for anyone looking for a single system that can handle work, school, entertainment and their hobbies," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The combination of thinner and lighter form factors and thin-bezel touch displays make the new Spin 5 and Spin 3 convertibles the ideal choices for anyone who wants to get a lot done in a variety of modes."



Slimmer Aluminum Designs for Flexible All-Day Use

The new Spin 5 and Spin 3 feature slimmer designs that make their convertible form factors more enjoyable to use with four usage modes: tablet, notebook, display or tent. Durable 360-degree hinges allow for smooth transitions between modes, so professionals and students can effortlessly change tasks. An optional backlit keyboard extends productivity to low-light environments.

Measuring only 0.59 inches (14.9 mm) thin, the Spin 5 (SP513-54N) features an eye-catching 13.5-inch 2K touch display surrounded by slim bezels that are only 7.78 mm narrow, giving it an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The display's 3:2 aspect ratio adds 18% more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display, so users scroll less when viewing websites, documents, and spreadsheets. Plus, the Spin 5's magnesium aluminum chassis and palm rest make it durable and lightweight — only 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg). The Spin 5 also comes with an integrated fingerprint reader for fast and more secure logins via Windows Hello.

Offering a large 14-inch Full HD display, the new Spin 3 (SP314-54N) has a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio and thin 7.82 mm bezels that provide a 78% screen-to-body ratio. The large widescreen touch display gives ample room for working on multiple projects, comparing documents and enjoying vibrant video. Weighing 3.31 pounds (1.5 kg) and measuring 0.67 inches (16.9 mm) thin, the sleek and stylish aluminum chassis fits comfortably into a brief case or book bag.

Quick-Charging Dockable Acer Active Stylus with Long Battery Life

Both the Spin 5 and Spin 3 come standard with a fast-charging Acer Active Stylus using Wacom AES (active electrostatic) technology which replicates actual ink and paper with 4,096 pressure levels, so writing, drawing and all pen interactions are precise and realistic. The Spin 5 supports an optional Acer Active Stylus with Wacom AES 2.0 technology for an even smoother and more accurate writing experience.

The stylus' length resembles that of an actual pen (4.93 inches, 12.53 cm) and has a textured feel, making it comfortable to hold. When not in use, the stylus can be kept in a convenient storage dock, where it's kept safe and quick-charged. It can be used for 90 minutes of active writing after just a 15-second charge.

All-Day Performance and Connectivity and Entertainment

Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processors, the Acer Spin 5 and Spin 3 deliver responsive performance and powerful Intel® Iris® Plus integrated graphics[3] for entertainment, video editing and casual game play. In addition, professionals and students can stay productive on-the-go thanks to the devices' long battery life — up to 15 hours[1] for the Spin 5 and up to 12 hours for the Spin 3[1]. Both new Spin models support fast-charging, providing up to 4 hours of use[4] on just a 30-minute charge.

Connecting to peripherals and displays is quick and easy with the Spin notebooks. The Spin 5 includes two USB Type C ports that support Thunderbolt 3, enabling sharing of up to 4K video to external displays and delivering fast data transfers to docks and devices. The Spin 5 also features two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with offline charging), HDMI and a MicroSD card reader. The Spin 3 features one USB Type C port with Thunderbolt 3 support, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports (one with offline charging), HDMI and a MicroSD card reader.

Super-fast dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) AX201 (802.11ax) connects at speeds up to 3 times faster[5] than 802.11ac and offers improved connectivity, particularly in device-dense areas such as workplaces, airports and homes.

Entertainment on both new Spin models is enhanced by dual speakers and Acer True Harmony™ for audio that is rich and lifelike. The dual microphones ensure a clear audio connection when using the HD webcam for online chats. Users can also connect to the device via voice to interact with Cortana, even in Modern Standby mode, which is designed to give consumers better access to their PC.

The Spin 5 offers up to 1 TB in SSD storage, while the Spin 3 provides the option of dual SSDs for maximized storage capacity. Both offer up to 16 GB RAM.

Price and Availability

The Acer Spin 5 will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 899; and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999.

The Acer Spin 3 will be available in North America in April, starting at USD 699; and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 649.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings,operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [2] "Use" refers to video playback and "charge-time" is under the condition of the device being switched off during charging. [3] Specifications may vary depending on model or region [4] "Use" refers to video playback and "charge-time" is under the condition of the device being switched off during charging. [5] 802.11ax 2x2 160MHz enables 2402Mbps max theoretical data rates, 3X faster than 802.11ac 2x2 80MHz (867Mbps) as documented in IEEE 802.11 wireless standard spec and require the use of similarly configured 802.11ax wireless network routers

