Acer Expands Chromebook to the Enterprise with Two New Durable, Premium Models

Built for the frontline, new Acer Chromebooks offer Chrome Enterprise manageability and the latest features including military-grade durable aluminum chassis, fingerprint readers, and Citrix Ready Certification ™

Both new Acer Chromebooks feature a backlit keyboard, and the Acer Chromebook 715 is the first Acer Chromebook with a dedicated numeric keypad for number-intensive applications

Acer Chromebook 714's slim bezels provide an immersive viewing experience and reduced footprint

Dual USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports allow convenient charging and data transfers, and USB Type C docks transforms them into workstations

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today introduced two new premium Acer Chromebook lines, the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714, designed to help employees work in the cloud more securely and efficiently. Both new Acer Chromebooks have a premium all-aluminum chassis that delivers military-grade (U.S. MIL-STD 810G[1]) durability, as well as an integrated fingerprint reader, and Citrix Ready Certification.

In addition, both new Acer Chromebooks give cloud workers the productivity-boosting features that will help them work more efficiently, including Full HD displays and up to 8th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for exceptional mobile performance, and up to 12 hours of battery life[2].

"The addition of a premium durable chassis and integrated fingerprint reader onto the latest Acer Chromebooks enhances the security and reliability of these devices," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. "Employees of all types -- whether in a corporate office, small business, or an educational setting -- need reliable, powerful PCs that help protect their data, perform well, and look great. These new Acer Chromebooks fit that bill."

Premium Protection: Durable Aluminum Design, Fingerprint Reader

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 both feature a durable, all-aluminum, impact-resistant chassis that looks great on a front desk for customer-facing settings, as well as on the road with employees making client visits or sales calls. The reinforced design delivers military-grade protection (U.S. MIL-STD 810G compliant[1]) so it can handle drops from up to 48 inches (122 cm) and can withstand up to 132 pounds (60 kg) of downward force. The anodized aluminum chassis stands up to daily wear and tear, resists dents and bending, and wards off dings, chips and corrosion to maintain the high-end look and feel.

The Corning® Gorilla® Glass touchpad allows smooth navigation through apps, websites and projects. Plus, the touchpad features click-anywhere functionality and is also scratch- and moisture-resistant.

For further protection, the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 feature an integrated fingerprint reader conveniently placed next to the keyboard. Ideal for shared environments, the fingerprint reader gives employees a quick and secure way to unlock the device and share with co-workers.

Citrix Ready certified, the new Acer Chromebooks are fully compatible with Citrix solutions that enhance business mobility, networking, and cloud platforms.

Acer Chromebook 715 -- The First Chromebook with a Numeric Keypad for Easy Input

The new Acer Chromebook 715 is the first Acer Chromebook on the market to include a dedicated numeric keypad. The large display provides ample room for the keypad, which gives cloud workers in retail, finance, and service fields -- as well as in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) -- an efficient way to input data. In addition, the Acer Chromebook 715 has a backlit keyboard so productivity can continue in low-light conditions.

The 15.6-inch IPS[3] display allows viewing of multiple apps and tabs in vibrant Full HD 1920x1080 resolution. The Acer Chromebook 715 comes in both touch-screen and standard display options.

Acer Chromebook 714 Features 14-inch Narrow-Bezel Display

Employees working remotely will appreciate the Acer Chromebook 714's compact design and immersive 14-inch Full HD display. The slim bezels measure as little as 6.18 mm (0.24 inches) to reduce the overall footprint and keep the focus on the clear and vibrant visuals. Like the Acer Chromebook 715, the Acer Chromebook 714 has IPS[3] technology and comes in touch-screen and standard non-touch options.

All-Day Battery Life and Enhanced Performance

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 deliver industry-leading battery[2] life of up to 12 hours, so they can be used for a full day of productivity on the road or in customer-facing environments. Both can be powered by a range of processors, including the 8th Gen Intel Core i5 and Core i3 processors as well as Intel® Celeron® and Intel® Pentium® Gold options.

Staying Connected

The new Acer Chromebooks have a USB 3.1 Type-C port on each side so they can be connected to devices and charged from the side that's most convenient. The ports can be used for quick data transfers, connecting to an external display, and for charging other devices. Both new Acer Chromebooks also have a USB 3.0 port and a MicroSD card reader.

The Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 provide fast and reliable Dual Band Wireless-AC 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2x2, while Bluetooth 4.2 delivers a convenient connection to peripherals.

The optional Acer USB-Type-C Dock can be connected via a single cable to the new Acer Chromebook 715 and 714, easily transforming them into powerful workstations that can connect to external displays, printers, and more. This convenient and compact dock enables high-speed video, audio, and data transfers, and keeps the front desk or work area clutter-free.

Chrome OS Speed, Simplicity, and Security

The new Acer Chromebooks work well with Google's Chrome Enterprise solution that helps businesses manage devices at scale. Ideal for a range of business environments including those where employees share devices and are mobile -- such as in health care and retail -- Chrome Enterprise helps create a secure and productive environment for cloud-based workers.

IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive, integrated security coverage that is part of Chrome Enterprise. IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies, and more with web-based management[4] that makes the new Acer Chromebooks easy to deploy and manage increasing their uptime and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).

Customers will have access to the latest Chrome apps and millions of Android apps for productivity, connectivity, services, and more. Both the new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 fully support Android apps via Google Play.

The new Acer Chromebooks are not only easy to use, but also easy to share among employees, students, and others. Logging onto a Google account allows access to Gmail, Google Docs, apps, extensions, bookmarks, and more. Chromebooks run on Google's Chrome OS platform, which automatically updates and uses multiple levels of security to guard against ever-changing online threats.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebook 715 will be available with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and either 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 499; and in EMEA in June in the approved Chrome OS territories, starting at EUR 599.

The Acer Chromebook 714 will be available with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 SDRAM and either 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. It will be available in North America in July, starting at USD 499; and in EMEA in June in the approved Chrome OS territories, starting at EUR 549.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To find out about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office or retailer via www.acer.com.

The new Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

[1] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [2] Battery life is based on Google power_LoadTest for non-touch model (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [3] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [4] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee.

