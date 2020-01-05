Acer Expands its Creator PC line with ConceptD 7 Ezel Series Convertible Notebooks and ConceptD 700 Workstation

Editor's Summary:

The ConceptD 7 Ezel series convertible RTX Studio notebooks allow creators to design and share their ideas with a color accurate UHD touch screen display that swivels and rotates into any of five different usage modes for the utmost in flexibility and convenience

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro is ideal for those needing maximum power; it features an Intel ® Xeon™ processor[1], NVIDIA ® Quadro RTX™ GPU, ECC memory support and Windows 10 Pro

Xeon™ processor[1], NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ GPU, ECC memory support and Windows 10 Pro The ConceptD 7 Ezel is ideal for heavy workflows; it features up to a 10 th Gen Intel ® Core™ H-series processor coming soon, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe SSDs

Gen Intel Core™ H-series processor coming soon, NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB NVMe PCIe SSDs The ConceptD 700 workstation is ideal for filmmakers, animators and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) designers; it features an Intel® Xeon™ E processor and up to NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 4000 graphics

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its line of ConceptD creator PCs with new Windows 10 convertible notebooks and a powerful workstation. A CES 2020 Innovation Award honoree, the ConceptD 7 Ezel series features Acer's Ezel hinge that allows for five usage modes, making it easier than ever for designers to collaborate, share and bring ideas to life. The elegant and robust ConceptD 700 workstation was built to handle heavy content creator workflows with ease.

"We're expanding our ConceptD line with new convertible notebook form factors to support professionals in their creative endeavors," said Jerry Kao, Co-COO, Acer Inc. "Ideally suited for professionals creating 2D and 3D work, we're excited to expand the line with these powerful new tools that can assist more creators."

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and ConceptD 7 Ezel leverage Acer's Ezel hinge, making them ideal for all kinds of working scenarios -- collaborating with a team, sketching with the included Wacom® EMR pen or presenting work to clients. Designers can transform the device to best suit the task in front of them, choosing from five usage modes: sharing mode, floating mode, stand mode, pad mode or display mode. A desktop replacement that can be taken on the road, the ConceptD 7 Ezel series is ideal for creators who want to sketch, finalize and present on one device.

Creators' work comes to life in brilliant detail and clarity on the notebooks' 4K IPS[2] displays (3840 x 2160 resolution) which deliver more than 8 million pixels. With a 400-nit high-brightness rating, images are vibrant and eye-catching. The displays also include integrated color correction technologies and have been tested and calibrated to deliver superior fidelity in reproducing the PANTONE® Matching System (PMS) Colors. This ensures true-to-life color reproduction with a 100% Adobe® RGB color gamut and a color accuracy of Delta E <2. Acer's ConceptD Palette User Interface makes it easy to manage color profiles and system settings.

The notebooks' touch screen displays provide a natural writing experience with the included Wacom EMR pen, which provides fast and accurate control. EMR pens perfectly replicate the fluidity of ink and mark an improvement upon active capacitive technology. They don't require a battery and offer better precision, response times, resolution, pressure sensitivities, hover accessibility and durability.

Due to the highly mobile and interactive nature of many designers' work, the ConceptD 7 Ezel series' displays have been made of Gorilla Glass 6, so that they are resistant to drops. They also include an anti-glare coating, making it easy to see images when used outdoors or under bright lights.

Featuring up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processor coming soon, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX GPUs, up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory and up to 2 TB PCIe SSDs, the ConceptD 7 Ezel is ideal for heavy workflows. Creators can quickly edit and render videos or create 3D animations and showcase their work in real time. For professionals needing even more horsepower, the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro features an Intel® Xeon™ processor, NVIDIA Quadro RTX™ GPU, ECC memory support and Windows 10 Pro.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel series joins NVIDIA's RTX Studio program. Purpose-built for today's creators, RTX Studio products adhere to stringent hardware and software requirements to empower creativity at the speed of imagination. These select systems receive the RTX Studio badge, allowing creators to easily identify the right system to power their workflows. Capable of powering over 40 of the world's top creative and design applications with RTX acceleration, the ConceptD 7 Ezel series also comes with NVIDIA Studio Drivers to ensure maximum performance and stability.

Additional features on both the ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro and ConceptD 7 Ezel include two Thunderbolt™ 3 ports for blazingly fast data transfer speeds, an SD card slot, one DisplayPort 1.4 port, one HDMI 2.0 port and a smooth glass touchpad. Customers can more securely log in using Windows Hello with the fingerprint reader on the power button.

Lastly, the notebook has been designed to stay cool and quiet, and produces less than 40dB of noise -- equivalent to the sound level in a library — while maintaining high computing and graphics performance.

The elegantly designed all white ConceptD 7 Ezel includes a Micro-Arc Oxidation finish for strength and resistance to corrosion and oxidation. It also includes stain-resistant and high-abrasion resistant coatings.

ConceptD 700 – A Creator's Workhorse

The elegantly designed ConceptD 700 workstation features an Intel Xeon E processor and up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 graphics to address the needs of filmmakers, animators and AEC (architecture, engineering, construction) designers with powerful and stable performance for 3D computer-aided design (CAD) and demanding content creator workflows. It's a beautiful addition to any modern studio with quiet operation of just 40 dBA and minimalist Scandinavian design-inspired aesthetics that include a white finish, woodgrain-inspired top side and smooth rounded corners.

Offering up to 64 GB 4x DIMM 2666 MHz DDR4 memory, fast storage options like on-board PCIe M.2 SSD that are ideal for complex design tasks and four internal storage bays supporting both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs, the ConceptD 700 is expandable to keep up with evolving workloads.

Optimal thermal ventilation is critical for taking on heavy design rendering. The ConceptD 700 uses three efficient cooling fans to draw air in through the triangular-patterned front air panel and then circulates it throughout the chassis. To help keep the work area tidy and functional, the workstation offers fast wireless charging for smartphones on its topside, plus cable management and a pop-out headset cradle that can be tucked away when not in use.

To ensure the system is running effectively, CPU, GPU and memory usage can be easily monitored through the intuitive ConceptD Palette, which sports a health indicator to signal issues requiring troubleshooting. For physical security, a lock and an intrusion alarm help deter theft and unauthorized access.

The ConceptD 700 has been tested and certified by major independent software vendors (ISVs) to ensure software and hardware are compatible, stable and reliable. It also receives the RTX Studio badge, reliably powering even the most demanding creative workflows.

Pricing & Availability

The ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro will be available in North America, starting at USD 3,099; in EMEA starting at EUR 2,999; and in China starting at RMB 21,999.

The ConceptD 7 Ezel will be available in North America starting at USD 2,699; in EMEA starting at EUR 2,499; and in China starting at RMB 19,999.

The ConceptD 700 will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 1,699.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model or region [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

SOURCE Acer Incorporated