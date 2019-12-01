Acer Laptop, Chromebook & Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Acer Aspire, Predator Helios & Nitro PC Deals Shared by Consumer Walk

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Acer computer deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Consumer Walk. Links to the top Acer Nitro, Aspire, Predator Helios, Chromebook laptops, PCs and monitor deals for shoppers this year are listed below.

Acer built a reputation for quality products in the hardware, monitor and electronics market. With several laptop series, Acer provides consumers a wide selection for every price range. The Acer Predator Helios 300 with its Intel Core i7 processor is made for serious gamers. The Acer Nitro 5 is a budget-friendly alternative. Acer also has its own Chromebook laptops for those who prefer to work within the web-based Chrome OS. Casual users can check out the Aspire laptop series to enjoy good value for money.

What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday gets its name from the focus on online sales and discounts on electronics items during the final days of the Black Friday sales period.

Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.

