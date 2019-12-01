Acer Laptop, Chromebook & Monitor Cyber Monday 2019 Deals List: Best Acer Aspire, Predator Helios & Nitro PC Deals Shared by Consumer Walk
Compare Acer Cyber Monday 2019 deals and save now on Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptops, Nitro 5 gaming PCs, Aspire laptops, monitors and Chromebooks
Dec 01, 2019, 04:20 ET
BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The best Acer computer deals for Cyber Monday 2019 have been rounded up by the team at Consumer Walk. Links to the top Acer Nitro, Aspire, Predator Helios, Chromebook laptops, PCs and monitor deals for shoppers this year are listed below.
Best Acer deals:
- Save up to $900 on Acer laptops, desktops, gaming PCs & monitors at Acer.com - look for top-rated models like the Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, the Nitro 5 gaming PC, Aspire desktops and Acer Chromebooks
- Save up to 40% on Acer Predator Helios, Orion & Triton Gaming Laptops & PCs - check the latest prices on top-rated Acer Predator machines like the Helios 300 & 700 at Acer.com
- Save on Acer Nitro 5 & 7 gaming laptops at Acer.com - specs include Windows 10, an Intel core processor and high performance Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics card
- Save up to 45% on a wide range of Acer laptops, desktops & monitors at Amazon - check the latest prices on popular Acer models like the Predator Helios 300, Nitro 5 and Aspire
- Save up to 40% on Acer Chromebooks at Amazon - check for live price updates on top-rated models like the Acer Chromebook 14 and 15 featuring Chrome OS and Intel Core processor
- Save up to 65% on a wide range of Acer PCs, laptops & Chromebooks at Walmart
Cyber Monday deals run for a limited period of time. Check out Amazon's Cyber Monday sale page and Walmart's Cyber Monday home page for thousands more deals on a wide range of products. Consumer Walk earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Acer built a reputation for quality products in the hardware, monitor and electronics market. With several laptop series, Acer provides consumers a wide selection for every price range. The Acer Predator Helios 300 with its Intel Core i7 processor is made for serious gamers. The Acer Nitro 5 is a budget-friendly alternative. Acer also has its own Chromebook laptops for those who prefer to work within the web-based Chrome OS. Casual users can check out the Aspire laptop series to enjoy good value for money.
What does Cyber Monday bring to shoppers? Cyber Monday gets its name from the focus on online sales and discounts on electronics items during the final days of the Black Friday sales period.
Due to a record breaking $7.9 billion in sales, 2018's Cyber Monday has been labelled the biggest online shopping event ever in the United States.
