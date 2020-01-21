Acer Launches High-Performance, Durable 12-Inch Chromebook Designed Specifically for Education

Editor's Summary

Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel ® Core ™ processors [1] , it's an ideal platform for intense classes such as coding and video/photo editing

Core processors , it's an ideal platform for intense classes such as coding and video/photo editing Sturdy and safe for students: Compliant with stringent U.S. Military Standard (MIL-STD 810G) [2]

Two child safety certifications (ASTM F963-16 and UL/IEC 60950-1), also features spill resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys

More screen, less scrolling with a 3:2 aspect ratio display

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today debuted its new 12-inch Chromebook, the Acer Chromebook 712, designed specifically for the education environment. The new Chromebook features a premium and durable design, a 12-inch display with 3:2 aspect ratio for better vertical viewing and productivity, and the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors for first-rate performance.

"Every aspect of the new Acer Chromebook 712 was designed from the ground up with the educational environment in mind," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "In addition to meeting several durability and safety standards, we've also provided extras such as a student-friendly keyboard and the latest processing and Wi-Fi technology, giving students and teachers a powerful tool that will enhance student engagement and learning outcomes."

Performance Combined with Durable Design

Powered by up to 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i3 processors, the Chromebook 712 provides the performance capabilities needed to handle more complex and challenging classes such as coding or video editing. This power also lets students collaborate on school projects, run multiple apps and stream educational videos with ease. With up to 12 hours[3] of battery life, students can expect a full day of usage on one charge.

The Acer Chromebook 712 is not only durable enough to meet the stringent U.S. MIL-STD 810G military standards, it's also tough enough to handle even the most energetic students. It has a reinforced hinge that remains intact even when students pick it up by the display, which was intentionally designed to provide extra flexibility.

It can also withstand up to 60 kg (132 pounds) of downward force, so it's protected if a student steps on it or smashes it in a backpack. Its reinforced design and shock-absorbing bumper even lets it handle drops from heights of up to 122 cm (48 inches). Also suitable for younger students, the new Acer Chromebook 712 is certified to meet two leading toy safety standards: the ASTM F963-16[4] and UL/IEC 60950-1[5].

The keyboard was designed with active students in mind. It has mechanically anchored keys that are difficult to remove but easy to replace, making them ideal for classroom environments. The keyboard also protects against spills of up to 330 ml (11 fluid ounces) of water thanks to a gutter system that routes water out the bottom of the chassis. Even the touchpad is moisture-resistant.

Display Boosts Learning

The new Acer Chromebooks 712 will boost learning with a 3:2 aspect ratio that gives students 18 percent more vertical space compared to an equally wide 16:9 display. As a result, they can read more information and view more images, such as maps and diagrams, before needing to scroll. The 12-inch display features a HD+ 1366 x 912 resolution and IPS[6] technology. It is available with either a touch- (C871T) or non-touch (C871) display option.

The Acer Chromebook 712 can be opened a full 180 degrees, letting it lay flat on a desk for sharing with other students during classes or for school projects. The device's logo placement has also been moved to the side to allow room for a school's custom engraving in the center.

Connectivity and Portability

Students can stay connected and learn anywhere thanks to dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) AX201 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MU-MIMO technology. The Acer Chromebook 712 has a Full HD webcam that records 720p HD video and audio with a super high dynamic range so students can connect with others during video chats and Google Hangouts.

Students can print, share presentations on a large external display and more via Bluetooth 5.0 or via two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and a USB 3.0 port. Files can also be shared via the MicroSD card reader.

Easy to Deploy, Manage, and Keep Safe; Google Play Support

IT administrators will find it easy to make updates, configure apps, utilize extensions, manage policies and more with web-based management[7] that makes the new Chromebook easy to deploy and manage, while the Kensington lock slot ensures security when required. The new Acer Chromebook 712 is great for classrooms where multiple students will share a device. Chrome OS devices support multiple user sign-in, so each student can log into their unique account while ensuring their projects, Gmail and other information are kept safe. Storage on Google Drive[8] protects files, documents, and photos safely in the cloud, and ensures that the most current version is always available.

Chrome OS is automatically updated and guards against ever-changing online threats of viruses and malware to help keep students safe. While at home, parents can install the Family Link app to set daily screen time limits, set parental controls and manage their child's Google account.

Accessibility settings sync across all Chrome OS devices, so as students switch between shared devices or log in at home with their G Suite for Education account, their accessibility settings automatically update. To get the most out of the new Acer Chromebook 712, teachers can head to the Chromebook App Hub to find apps and lesson ideas on how to use them in the classroom at g.co/chromebookapphub.

Price and Availability

The new Acer Chromebook 712 will be available with either 32 GB or 64 GB of eMMC storage and 4 GB or 8 GB of RAM to education and commercial customers in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 299; and in North America in March, starting at USD 329.99.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2020 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Pentium, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [2] Tested by qualified 3rd party labs for certain tests procedure under MIL-STD 810G (Oct 2008) for environmental conditions that include high and low temperatures, humidity, vibrations, mechanical shocks on drops, rain, dust and sand. [3] Battery life is based on Google power_LoadTest for non-touch model (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [4] Plastic coatings used on Acer Chromebook 712 surface have been strictly tested and certified under ASTM F963-16 Toy Safety Standard and Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPCIA) of 2008. For more information visit: https://standardscatalog.ul.com/standards/en/standard_60950-1_2 [5] Acer Chromebook 712 is designed and tested to meet UL/IEC 60950-1 safety standard, investigated by UL 696 safety electric toys and meets the ASTM F963 toy safety for kids over 3 years old. For more information visit: https://www.astm.org/Standards/F963.htm [6] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [7] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee. [8] More information on Google Drive on Chrome devices: https://support.google.com/chromebook/answer/2703646?p=driveoffer&rd=1

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

