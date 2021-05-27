Acer Launches New Predator Triton and Helios Series Gaming Notebooks

Editor's Summary

TAIPEI, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced several additions to its gaming portfolio with Predator notebooks, a mouse and a new 5G CPE router. The all-new Predator Triton 500 SE and the Predator Helios 500 notebooks have been updated to include up to the new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, plus a hoard of premium features like Acer's 5th Generation AeroBlade™ 3D Fan Technology for better cooling, DTS:X™ Ultra audio, Intel® Killer™ E3100 Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and the PredatorSense device management software.

Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Notebook

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) is a "special edition" notebook designed for gamers who want a machine capable of getting through both the latest AAA games and the work day. Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 64 GB of 3200 MHz DDR4 memory, the notebook offers more than enough gaming power - but at just 19.9 mm (0.78 in) thin with up to 12 hours of battery life[1] and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, gamers can easily slip it into a backpack or squeeze in a bit of work between matches. The notebook's sleek, clean appearance means that it could even double as a work laptop for professionals that enjoy gaming, and with up to 4 TB of high speed PCIe Gen4 storage, it has plenty of space for games, footage and the odd spreadsheet or two.

"With Acer's innovation powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H-series processors, they push the limits on laptop performance for amazing gaming experiences. Supporting frequencies up to 5 GHz, new PCIe Gen 4 for the fastest graphics and storage access, and incredibly fast connectivity based on the latest Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 technologies, Acer has created a stunning platform for gamers," said Kim Algstam, GM & Director, Enthusiast Laptop Innovation Team, Intel.

Whether playing games or watching films, players will appreciate the Predator Triton 500 SE's 16-inch 16:10 display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio and three panel options, including a 165 Hz WQXGA LCD display; a 165 Hz WQXGA Mini LED panel with 1,250 peak nits and 100% coverage of the sRGB color gamut; or a 240 Hz WQXGA IPS[2] PolarBlack panel with a 3 ms response time and 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for an even smoother gameplay experience. Just under the notebook's all-metal[3] chassis, a suite of thermal management technology ensures that everything runs cool. The Triton 500 SE employs Acer's Vortex Flow cooling design, featuring a triple fan cooling system, including a 5th Generation custom-engineered AeroBlade™ 3D Fan, five dedicated heat pipes for the CPU and GPU, plus strategically placed intake and exhaust vents that continually draw in cold air and expel hot air.

An Intel® Killer™ E3100G Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i, and Killer™ Intelligence Center provide gamers with the low latency and reliable connection necessary to clear out the online competition, while PredatorSense™ allows gamers to monitor their system, overclock the computer's GPU and adjust fan speed with different modes such as quiet, extreme or turbo. As a final touch, the notebook's full range of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, including dual Thunderbolt™ 4 Type-C ports which support DisplayPort and a SD 7.0 card reader, provides players with plenty of room for all their peripherals.

Predator Helios 500 Gaming Notebook

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) boasts up to an overclockable 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and 64 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory, giving players more than enough power to take on all of the latest titles, while a pair of PCIe NVMe SSDs in RAID 0 and one SATA HDD means that the notebook has plenty of space for the next generation of games, too. Furthermore, a choice of displays lets players get the most out of this hardware. Depending on their preferences, users can equip the 17.3-inch Helios 500 with a 4K Mini LED 120 Hz display powered by AUO AmLED technology that supports full-array local dimming and is comparable to VESA Display HDR™ 1000, allowing for top-of-the-line color saturation and contrast, or AUO's superfast FHD 360 Hz display rocking a 3 ms response time for the smoothest image possible.

All of this power is supported by a suite of premium cooling technology, including Acer PowerGem™[4], a custom-engineered technology made from a metal-alloy polymer that sits on top of the CPU and serves to distribute the heat it generates throughout the device. Acer's Vortex Flow technology leverages two fans, including a 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fan, to redirect airflow to critical components and boost performance during heavy gaming sessions. Users can use PredatorSense to enable Predator Pulsar lighting and customize light bars[5] to personalize their keyboard via per-key RGB backlighting. Additionally, the WASD keys can be enhanced with Acer's Racing keys or MagForce keys, which feature MagTek mechanical switches to make keypresses function like a controller's joystick, giving players precise control over their avatar's movement.

To give players even further control, the Helios 500 includes multiple ports: one HDMI 2.1, one mini-DP 1.4, two USB Type-C Thunderbolt™ 4, three USB 3.2 Gen2 ports that support offline charging, and one RJ45 port. An Intel® Killer™ E3100G Ethernet Controller, Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i and Killer™ Intelligence Center provide gamers with better connectivity and lower latency, while features like DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound allow for an even more immersive experience. Additionally, optional Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro 5G combines the power of 5G[6],[7] with Intel® Killer™ Ethernet and Wi-Fi products for blazing fast gaming experiences no matter how users stay connected. Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro 5G can smartly route[8] important gaming traffic to the fastest network connection available for fun, seamless gameplay.

Predator Connect X5 5G CPE Router

The Predator Connect X5 5G CPE is the first Intel Killer-compatible 5G CPE in the world, capable of providing 5G connectivity at up to an impressive 4.7 Gbps[9]. Designed with the needs of gamers in mind, a dedicated onboard GAME Port allows for the fastest uncompromised throughput. Furthermore, users can connect up to 256 devices via the X5's Wi-Fi 6 capabilities to game, stream and share content without any slowdowns.

Intel® Killer™ Intelligence Center empowers gamers with the ability to fine tune their data downlink and uplink speeds based on their priority preferences, assigning some applications higher network precedence than others. The Intel® Killer™ Prioritization engine can also automatically detect and adjust optimal prioritization settings for many games, apps, and websites to deliver a better online experience. The Predator Connection Manager further allows users to monitor and adjust their 5G data usage to suit their gaming and media consumption needs. Integrated Trend Micro Home Network Security provides enhanced cybersecurity for networked devices by examining and managing network traffic, helping to protect users' privacy and data.

Powered by a quad-core 2 GHz ARM Cortex processor with 1 GB DDR4 and 1 GB Flash memory, the Predator Connect X5 5G CPE is equipped with a dedicated GAME LAN port, one standard LAN port, one WAN port, USB, a SIM card port, a set of Main and Div TS-9 Antenna ports, and WPS for added security. An onboard USB port provides an extra level of flexibility, allowing users to store, transfer, and share documents within the local network by attaching external storage drives.

Predator Connect D5 5G Dongle

Designed for mobile PC gamers, the Predator Connect D5 5G Dongle is an accessory that unleashes the potential of a computer's built-in Intel® Killer™ Network Solution via a USB 3.1 Type-C port. On top of providing blazing fast 5G speeds[5] and enabling a computer to be used as a 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, the dongle prioritizes bandwidth allocation and reduces latency in order to improve a user's overall gaming experience. Onboard active cooling ensures the device maintains optimal levels of performance. More technically inclined users can utilize the Predator Connection Manager to monitor network connections and modify throughput to suit their needs, and the dongle can be used with Intel® Killer™ DoubleShot™ Pro for dual connectivity.

Predator Cestus Gaming Mouse 335

The Predator Cestus 335 is an ergonomic gaming mouse with a PixArt 3370 sensor and 2,000 Hz polling rate, allowing every movement, shot or heal to be placed with pinpoint precision. It features five color-coded DPI levels, capping out at 19,000 DPI, allowing players to easily set and cycle between sensitivity thresholds. For navigating content outside of games, a hyper-fast scroll button allows users to browse the web and scroll through forums at super speeds.

The mouse has 10 programmable buttons in total, letting gamers quickly eliminate opponents without having to rely on keyboard hotkeys. These buttons can be configured into five profiles, quickly adjustable by accessing the QuarterMaster application, making it possible to store different layouts for different game genres.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 500 SE (PT516-51s) will be available in North America in June starting at USD 1,749.99; in EMEA in July starting at EUR 1,999; and in China in June, starting at RMB 14,999.

The Predator Helios 500 (PH517-52) will be available in North America in August starting at USD 2,499.99; in EMEA in June starting at EUR 2,499; and in China in August, starting at RMB 39,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

[1] Listed battery life is based on video playback test results. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use. [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [3] Only top, base and bottom cover are metal. The frame area is ABS plastic. [4] Available on Core i9-11980HK + RTX 3080 (16GB VRAM) configuration. Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [5] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [6] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. Please note that front, right, left light bars and subwoofer are not featured on 5G models. [7] 5G network service required [8] Killer can dynamically determine the fastest interface for game connections: When game started, the initial packet is sent over Ethernet, WiFi and 5G, and Killer DoubleShot Pro 5G will automatically select the fastest connection to ensure the best and seamless user/gaming experience. [9] 5G LTE speed and availability may vary. Check your telecoms provider for details. Actual 5G Speed varies and is dependent on user's network plan, sold separately

