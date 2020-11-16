Acer Listed On 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) for 7th Consecutive Year

TAIPEI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer announced that it has been listed on the 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index. As a member of the DJSI Emerging Markets Index, Acer scored in the top 100th percentile across seven components: Customer Relationship Management, Innovation Management, Materiality, Environmental Reporting, Social Reporting, Policy Influence, and Risk & Crisis Management.

Richard Lai, Corporate Sustainability Officer, Acer Inc. said, "The DJSI represents the top 10% of the surveyed companies based on long-term economic and ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) factors. Acer has been actively cooperating with business partners and suppliers to enhance CSR efforts. Internally, we have been leading employees worldwide to increase awareness of the importance of environmental protection and set goals in their professional capacity."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global said, "We congratulate Acer for being included in the DJSI Emerging Markets. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets your company apart and rewards your continued commitment to people and planet."

The world's leading index provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global, announced the results of the annual DJSI. The DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected with ESG criteria.

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.



