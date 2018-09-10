Acer Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for Fifth Straight Year

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced that it has been listed on two global sustainability indices in 2018: the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) Emerging Markets Index for the fifth straight year, and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third consecutive year.

The DJSI Emerging Markets Index ranked Acer in the top (100th) percentile for Customer Relationship Management, Innovation Management, and Policy Influence. It also marked Acer highly in the areas of Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, Labor Practice Indicators, Supply Chain Management, and Climate Strategy.

"Recognition by world-class sustainability indices is proof that our efforts in corporate responsibility have delivered impactful results," said Richard Lai, Corporate Sustainability Officer, Acer Inc. "In parallel to our pursuit for innovation and aligned with our long term mission of breaking barriers between people and technology, Acer will continue to explore new ways to fulfill our responsibilities to help society and environment as a whole."

Acer's recent endeavor in corporate citizenship was as the sole supplier of computers for the world-class science competition, International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI 2018), which promoted scientific and cultural exchange among young computer scientists, and to foster more innovation and ideas for the future in informatics and IT. An example of Acer's works in philanthropy is its long-term collaboration with the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation in the Philippines in helping to promote conservation and education as well as providing scholarships to rural children who otherwise would be unable to afford education.

In climate strategy, Acer's global operations have introduced 100% green electricity across 15 countries[1] in 2017, drawing the company closer to its global target of reducing emissions by 60% by 2020. This was achieved through the purchase of Renewable Energy Certificates in Pan America and Pan Asia Pacific operations, and procuring renewable energy Guarantees of Origin (GOs) in EMEA operations.

Acer was also listed on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third consecutive year, of companies that reflect strong ESG (Environment, Social and Governance) management practices, and in the new subcategory FTSE4Good TIP Taiwan ESG Index[2] supported by the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Acer received full scores in the areas of Environmental Supply Chain and Social Supply Chain, and performed significantly better than the technology sector's industry average ESG rating.

[1] 15 countries: USA, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Philippines. [2] First domestic Taiwan benchmark developed using FTSE ESG Ratings and data model, developed in partnership with Taiwan Stock Exchange's (TWSE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Taiwan Index Plus Corp. (TIP).

