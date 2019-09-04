Acer Releases C250i Portable LED Projector with Multi-Angle Projection and World's First Auto-Portrait Mode

Editor's Summary

For medium-sized exhibition venues or meeting rooms, Acer also announced the PL1 series 4,000 lumen[2]-laser projectors

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Acer announced its C250i portable LED wireless projector with stand-free multi-angle orientation and the world's first[1] auto-portrait mode to provide users with an effortless way to share smartphone content anytime, anywhere. The Acer C250i is a super lightweight projector that packs a punch when it comes to multi-angle viewing, resolution, battery life, and overall ease of use.

"Acer continues to show innovation in the projector market with the C250i," said Victor Chien, President, Digital Display Business, Acer Inc. "It not only features a creatively designed form factor that allows multi-angle projection without a stand or tripod, but also a unique auto-portrait mode for smartphone content sharing."

Acer C250i: Multi-angle Projection Anytime, Anywhere

Unlike other projectors limited to horizontal throws, the C250i supports stand-free multi-angle projection thanks to its unique twisted roll design. This design is not only stylish, but saves space while offering users complete flexibility in projecting their screen onto walls, ceilings, and any surface they desire – without requiring a stand or tripod. Placed on its side, users can "roll" the projector to find the best angle for viewing content on the wall or ceiling; vertical orientation supports horizontal wall throws and activates the auto-portrait mode. This innovative auto-portrait mode lets users directly project portrait video chatting or live-streaming sessions (on Facebook or Instagram, for example) wirelessly, utilizing the full projection surface without black bars on the side. Created for ultimate flexibility and everyday use in mind, the C250i's feature set is sure to impress even the most advanced smartphone users. Keystone correction guarantees on-screen content looks impeccable from every angle.

C250i: High-Quality Full HD Resolution and Wireless Performance

Despite its compact size, the C250i supports beautiful high-definition 1080p imagery and a battery life of up to 5 hours from a single charge. Both Android and iOS users can connect to the C250i wirelessly for an effortless, cable-free experience at home or on the road. The C250i's LED module offers up to a 30,000-hour lifespan, a wide color gamut that is 100% NTSC-compatible, 300 ANSI lumens brightness, and a 5,000:1 contrast ratio. The C250i also serves as a portable power bank to recharge phones on the go. The projector's built-in Bluetooth speakers are rated at 5 watts for best-in-class sound when watching movies or TV shows.

C250i: An Abundance of Connectivity Options

In addition to wireless connectivity, the Acer C250i also features a standard HDMI port for connecting and viewing content on a laptop or desktop computer. USB Type-C and Type-A ports support video-out for smartphones and PCs alike, and is 100% plug and play so no additional software or drivers are needed. The USB Type-A port allows direct multimedia playback from a USB drive for an incredibly sleek and PC-free projection experience.

PL1 Series: 4000-Lumen[2] Laser Projectors with Reliable 24/7 Operation

In addition to the C250i, Acer also announced the new PL1 series laser projectors (PL1520i/PL1320W/PL1220), geared for medium-sized exhibition venues, events, tradeshows or meeting rooms. It is designed for 24/7, low-maintenance operation with a laser module that lasts up to 30,000 hours. The PL1 series projectors are ideal for projecting images wirelessly[2] in business applications such as advertising, community notice boards, video playback in lobbies and more. For added durability they are IP6X-rated with a sealed optical engine and support 360-degree and portrait projection[3] as well as 4-corner keystone image adjustment.

CastMaster Touch: A Touch-Controlled Wireless Presentation System

The Acer CastMaster Touch is a user-friendly wireless presentation system consisting of elegant stone shaped receivers and transmitters to replace cable installations. It is plug and play with no software needed and can switch signals between presenters in 0.1 seconds. It can be controlled by touch gestures and features a low latency of less than 100ms for responsive images. The CastMaster Touch works seamlessly with the PL1 series in meeting room settings.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer C250i will be available in January 2020 in EMEA starting at EUR 539; in North America starting at USD 489; and in China starting at RMB 3,299.

The Acer PL1520i will be available in November in EMEA starting at EUR 1,499; in North America starting at USD 1,299; and in China starting at RMB 12,999.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

The new Acer projectors were unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in Berlin, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com.

[1] Based on internal survey by Acer Inc. of portable LED projectors available on the market as of 2019/9/4 [2] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [3] Content needs to be changed in advanced for 360 degree projection and portrait mode.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

