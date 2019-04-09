Acer Reports March Consolidated Revenues of NT$23.55 Billion, Up 62.8% Month-on-month

First quarter preliminary consolidated revenues reached NT$54.68 billion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for March at NT$23.55 billion, up 3.9% year-on-year (YoY) or by 62.8% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the first quarter 2019 reached NT$54.68 billion, which was flattish YoY (down 0.22%), or down 14.11% quarter-on-quarter due to seasonality.

The global CPU supply shortage continued to impact on core business operations throughout the first quarter, however, Acer's gaming line[1] maintained its strong momentum with 37% growth in revenue YoY.

Meanwhile, Acer's dual transformation with multiple growth engines has resulted in healthy operations for businesses including AOPEN, Acer Cyber Security, Altos Computing, and the gadget business, which have all achieved double-digit revenue growth YoY.

Acer will be unveiling on April 11 its range of new devices and solutions for the back-to-school season at the next@acer global press conference, which will be livestreamed from New York. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

[1] Acer's gaming line includes notebooks, desktops and displays

