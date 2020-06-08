Acer Reports May Consolidated Revenues of NT$20.18 Billion, Up 21.1% Year-on-year

TAIPEI, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for May at NT$20.18 billion, up 21.1% year-on-year (YoY) and by 2.2% month-on-month. For year-to-May, consolidated revenues were NT$88.78 billion, growing by 4.0% YoY. Growth was seen mainly from Acer's notebook PCs. Notably, the May revenue from gaming notebooks grew by 69.9% YoY and commercial notebooks grew by 53.4% YoY.

Geographically, both the EMEA and North American regions showed strong business growth due to work-from-home and online learning needs. The Asia Pacific was impacted by the pandemic lockdown relatively more seriously but is gradually easing restrictions and opening up. Overall, Acer is still seeing a higher business demand than supply, and is working hard to fulfill the demand.

Acer will be hosting its [email protected] global press conference – online – where it will announce numerous exciting new products. Stayed tuned on June 23 at 21:00 (UTC+8) Taipei / 15:00 (UTC+2) Berlin / 09:00 (UTC-4) New York.

