Acer Reports Q1 2019 Results: Consolidated Revenues NT$54.70 Billion, Net Income NT$706 Million, EPS NT$0.23

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today the financial results for the first quarter of 2019: consolidated revenues were NT$54.70 billion, which was flattish year-over-year (down 0.2%); gross profits were NT$5.77 billion with 10.6% margin; operating income was NT$554 million; earnings before tax[1] was NT$926 million; and net income[2] was NT$706 million with earnings per share (EPS) of NT$0.23.

Acer has increased the average selling price of its notebooks and desktops, and expanded its multiple growth engines to mitigate various market challenges.

Looking to the future, the newly announced ConceptD portfolio designed for creators is expected to become one of the key businesses drivers to generate new growth momentum for Acer. ConceptD is Acer's new brand of high-end desktops, notebooks, and monitors for creators such as graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and others.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer now is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] Earnings before tax is reported as profit-before-tax in Acer's financial statements [2] Net income is reported as profit-after-tax in Acer's financial statements

SOURCE Acer Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.acer.com

