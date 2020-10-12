Acer Reports September Consolidated Revenues of NT$29.51 Billion, Record High in 72 Months

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced today its consolidated revenues for September at NT$29.51 billion, reaching a record high in 72 months[1], and up 21.3% year-on-year (YoY) or 8.2% month-on-month. Preliminary consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2020 reached NT$80.03 billion to set another record in 23 quarters[2], and up 27.3% YoY or 22% quarter-on-quarter. For year-to-September, consolidated revenues were NT$194.49 billion, up 12.6% YoY.

There were many highlights in the third quarter:

Year-on-year revenue growth for Pan America was up by 70.7%

Year-on-year revenue growth for the gaming line[3] was up by 69.9%, for Chromebooks by 94.4%, and for commercial notebooks by 86.6%

Achievements of new business developments in the third quarter include:

Acer Synergy Tech was formally approved to be listed over-the-counter in Taiwan

Acer Healthcare received the first AI-assisted diagnostic software ophthalmic medical device certification from the Taiwan Food & Drug Administration

Year-on-year revenue growth for GadgeTek was up by 75.2% and for Acer e-Enabling Service Business was up by 15.9%

Lifestyle beverage product launches were warmly received by the market

Acer will host its online [email protected] global press conference on October 21 at 9pm Taiwan (UTC+8) / New York 9am (UTC-4) / Berlin 3pm (UTC+2) time, where the company will announce new innovations to build up its lifestyle brands.

[1] Record high monthly revenue in six years since October 2014 [2] Record high quarterly revenue in 23 quarters since first quarter of 2015 [3] Acer's gaming line includes desktops, notebooks, and monitors

