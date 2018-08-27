Acer Swift 5 is the World's Lightest 15-inch Notebook

Editor's Summary

BERLIN, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the pricing and availability of the Swift 5 (SF515-51T) notebook, the world's lightest notebook PC with a 15-inch display[3]. Designed for discerning customers who want an envy-inducing PC, the Swift 5 delivers exceptional performance in an elegant chassis that weighs less than one kilogram (990 g/2.2 pounds).

The Swift 5 (SF515-51T) is powered by the latest 8th Generation Intel™ Core™ i7-8565U and Core i5-8265U processors to deliver responsive performance and up to 10 hours[4] of battery life for day-to-night productivity. Running Windows 10, the new Swift 5 is a large-screen productivity powerhouse.

"Acer is consistently developing new ways to engineer thin-and-light chassis designs that house the latest technology with stellar features," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The industry-leading sub-1 kg weight on the new Swift 5 delivers all that's best in an ultra-portable notebook: a sleek chassis, stylish design and slim bezels with superb performance and battery life."

"The latest 8th Gen Intel Core processors set a new standard for mobile computing with blazing fast integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi combined with even faster Intel performance, long battery life and enabling more convenient voice and touch interactions," said Chris Walker, Vice President of the Client Computing Group and General Manager of Mobility Client Platform at Intel. "We have worked closely with Acer to bring these new levels of performance and connectivity to life with the latest Swift models."

"Acer continues to drive innovation with the Swift 5, a Windows 10 PC that packs a lot of power in a sleek, light and ultra-thin design," said Paul Donovan, Vice President, Partner and Device Solutions, Microsoft Corp. "The Swift 5 brings superior battery life, portability and the convenience of password-free logins with Windows Hello for those who are always on the go, whether for business or personal use."

The Swift 5's ground-breaking design features top and bottom covers that are constructed from magnesium-lithium alloy for a thinner design while ensuring durability without bending or twisting. The magnesium-aluminum alloy palm rest provides an extra sturdy base when using the keyboard and trackpad. The slim chassis measures only 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) thin, yet makes room for a fingerprint reader that supports Windows Hello so customers can log in to their accounts faster and keep their device more secure.

Complementing the fast Intel Core processors, the Acer Swift 5 boasts up to 16 GB of DDR4 SDRAM and up to a 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD for speedy boot times and file access. Customers can make the most of the system's performance and long battery life even into evening hours with the LED backlit keyboard.

The Swift 5's Full HD 1920x1080 IPS1 touchscreen features ultra-narrow bezels measuring just 5.87 mm (0.23 inches), giving it an incredible 87.6% screen-to-body ratio to create an immersive viewing experience. The wide viewing angles make it easy to enjoy streaming video with friends and colleagues. Acer BluelightShield reduces blue-light emissions for nighttime viewing, while Acer Color Intelligence™ technology dynamically adjusts gamma and saturation in real-time for optimum screen-color and brightness. Plus, Acer TrueHarmony technology and optimized Dolby Audio deliver high-quality sound via the dual stereo speakers.

Customers have a fast and reliable WiFi connection with 2x2 802.11ac wireless Gigabit performance. Also, ports are plentiful. The Swift 5 features a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen-2 port delivering high-speed 10 Gbps data transfers and supporting power delivery and display output, plus two USB 3.1 Type-A ports (one with power-off charging functionality), and an HDMI port.

Acer Swift 5 with 14-inch Display Updated with Latest Intel Core Processors

Acer has updated its ultra-portable 14-inch Swift 5 (SF514-53T) with the latest Intel Core processors to deliver a boost in performance and battery life. Now using new Intel Core i7-8565U and Intel Core i5-8265U processors, the 14-inch Swift 5 offers an exceptionally fast and responsive experience and up to 8 hours4 of battery life to keep customers productive.

Outfitted with a 14-inch Full HD display, the elegant chassis on the Swift 5 (SF514-53T) weighs only 970 grams (2.14 pounds) and measures only 14.9 mm (0.59 inches) thin, making it the right device for people on the go. It sports a similar design to the 15.6-inch model that is both ultra-light and sturdy -- built with a magnesium-lithium alloy construction for the top and bottom cover and a magnesium-aluminum alloy palm rest. The Full HD IPS1 touchscreen is surrounded by narrow bezels of just 9.32 mm so customers can get the most from what's on their display.

Customers can stay in touch with 2x2 802.11ac Gigabit wireless connectivity, and log in quickly via the integrated fingerprint reader thanks to Windows Hello. It features the latest ports: USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 (up to 5Gbps transfers, display output and power delivery), two USB 3.0 (one with power-off USB charging) and HDMI for easily connecting mice and other gadgets.

Swift 3 Line Expands with 4G LTE

The Swift 3 line has been updated to include new models with 13.3-inch and 14-inch displays surrounded by slimmer bezels, sleek aluminum designs that open 180-degrees to lay-flat, and the latest technologies for performance and connectivity.

The Swift 3 (SF313-51) is the ultimate 13-inch notebook PC for productivity on the go thanks to its full HD 1920x1080 13.3-inch display and an option for integrated 4G LTE, packed into a super-light 1.3 kg (2.86 pounds) design that is only 15.9 mm thin (0.63 inches). 4G LTE provides an always-available connection even when no WiFi network is available. When it is, customers can connect via fast and reliable 2x2 802.11ac WiFi. Powered by Intel Core processors, it provides solid performance and up to 13 hours4 of battery life. Plus, the notebook offers up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSDs, further accelerating response times.

Acer will also offer the Swift 3 in two models with 14-inch displays for those who want a larger display in a sleek design for work, school or fun.

The Swift 3 (SF314-55/SF314-55G) packs a full HD 14-inch display into a 1.4 kg (3.08 pounds) design that measures only 14.9 mm thin (0.59 inches) and has super-thin 6.1 mm side bezels. Powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U/i5-8265U/i3-8145U processors, up to 8GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB PCIe NVMe SSDs, the system is speedy and delivers 12 hours4 of battery life. Plus, it provides the option for discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX150 graphics, so customers have the power they need for more computing-intensive tasks such as editing video and casual gaming. Users can stay connected with 2x2 802.11ac Gigabit WiFi and use the system's USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 2 port for high-speed 10 Gbps data transfers, powering delivery, as well as display output.

The Swift 3 (SF314-56/SF-314-56G) offers the same full HD 14-inch display, processor and graphics options as the Swift 3 (SF314-55) in a slightly larger design that makes room for a hard disk drive for mobile users that require plentiful data storage on-the-go. It also features an extra-large touchpad typically found on a notebook with a 15.6-inch display. The Swift 3 (SF314-56) also includes multiple ports including a USB 3.1 Type-C Gen-2 port for high-speed 10 Gbps data transfers.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Swift 5 with 15-inch display (SF515-51T) will be available in North America in January, 2019, starting at $1,099; in EMEA in November, starting at €1,099; and in China, in November, starting at RMB7,499.

The Acer Swift 5 with 14-inch display (SF514-53T) will be available in EMEA in September, starting at €999; and in China, in November, starting at RMB7,499.

The Acer Swift 3 with 13-inch display (SF313-51) will be available in EMEA in October starting at €799.

The Acer Swift 3 with 14-inch displays (SF314-55 and SF314-56) will be available in North America in November, starting at $799.99 and in EMEA in January, 2019, starting at €799.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

The new products were unveiled today at the next@acer press event at IFA in Berlin, Germany, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions. For more information, visit acer.com/nextatacer.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2018 Acer America Corp. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products.

[2] Available as an option on the 13-inch Swift 3 (SF313-51)

[3] Based on Acer's internal survey as of August 27, 2018 of competing clamshell laptop designs available on the market, running Windows OS or OSX

[4] Listed battery life is based on MobileMark 2014® productivity mode testing with wireless on. Details of MobileMark 2014 testing are available at www.bapco.com. Battery life rating is for comparison purposes only. Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, application, power management settings, operating conditions, and features used. A battery's maximum capacity decreases with time and use

