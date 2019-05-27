Acer Unleashes True Creative Freedom with the New NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPU on its ConceptD 7 Laptop

New graphics bring exceptional performance for creative applications, anytime, anywhere

Acer's ConceptD 7 notebook is now powered by up to an NVIDIA ® Quadro RTX ™ 5000 GPU, letting creators enjoy unrestrained creative freedom.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today announced the ConceptD 7 laptop is now powered by up to NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs, letting creators enjoy true creative freedom in revolutionary thin-and-light form factors that deliver exceptional performance and never before seen graphics capabilities in a notebook.

ConceptD is the company's new brand of high-end Windows 10 desktops, notebooks, and displays that are optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators.

"The new Quadro RTX 5000 GPU brings unparalleled performance for 3D rendering and compute-intensive tasks, and coupled with the portability of the ConceptD 7 delivers a true mobile workstation solution," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Product Business, Acer Inc. "Creators now have freedom of mobility that will bring production times down and allow them to work whenever, and where creativity strikes."

One of the first NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops, with a range of configurations including both the new Quadro RTX 5000 and GeForce RTX GPUs, the ConceptD 7 laptop is part of the company's new line of high-end Windows 10 desktops, notebooks, and displays that are optimized for graphic designers, filmmakers, engineers, architects, developers and other creators.

ConceptD 7 and Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs

The Concept 7 notebook harnesses the power of the Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, which is based on NVIDIA's Turing architecture, to achieve significant performance improvements compared to previous generations, bringing the latest in real-time ray-tracing technology to creations with Turing RT Cores for remarkable photorealistic rendering. Creators can accelerate the most complex creative workflows with AI-augmented tools powered by Turing Tensor Cores. With 16GB of the latest GDDR6 memory and twice the memory bandwidth compared to previous generations, artists can work with large models, scenes, and assemblies without lag. They can also benefit from more fluid, interactive performance during design, visualization, simulation and VR. Film editors and 3D creators can work with up to 8K video in real-time live on-set or on the go.

The latest memory technology and bandwidth also provides the graphics memory necessary to support running multiple creative applications simultaneously. With the ability to drive up to four 5K displays or two 8K displays, the ConceptD 7 notebook with Quadro RTX 5000 provides the richest, most expansive visual workspace available in a laptop and lets creators build hyper-realistic objects and environments.

ConceptD 7 – Unparalleled Editing and Rendering Performance

Featuring up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for premium notebook performance and up to the new Quadro RTX 5000 GPU, the ConceptD 7 provides true creative freedom, allowing creators to accelerate up to real-time 8K RED video editing and rendering performance on heavy workflows. It's easy to carry around, at 17.9 mm (0.70 inches) thin and 2.1 kg (4.63 pounds).

The 15.6-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) 4K IPS[1] PANTONE Validated display is built for creators, with a wide color gamut of 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color space and a color accuracy of Delta E <2 for remarkable color precision. Ports include a Thunderbolt™ 3 and MiniDP ports for connecting up to three external displays. It also features Killer DoubleShot™ Pro for a strong and reliable WiFi connection.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will infuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer's 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2019 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

[1] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products

