Acer Updates Predator Triton and Helios Series Gaming Notebooks; Acer Nitro 5 Refreshed

Acer has updated several of its gaming notebooks to include the new 11 th Gen Intel® Core™ H35-series Special Edition processors for ultraportable gaming and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 series Laptop GPUs

The Predator Helios 300 has been refreshed to feature an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and a 240 Hz display

The Acer Nitro 5 line has been updated to bring gamers value and options: 15.3 or 17.6 inches, plus the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors for ultraportable gaming

TAIPEI, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Acer announced updates and refreshes to several gaming notebooks in its portfolio, including the Predator Triton 300 SE, Predator Helios 300 and Acer Nitro 5. The Predator Triton 300 SE and Acer Nitro 5 notebooks have been updated to include new 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35-series processors for ultraportable gaming, while the Predator Triton 300 SE and Predator Helios 300 have been refreshed with NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs—plus a suite of upgrades such as increased display refresh rates and better cooling technology across the board.

NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, powered by the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, increase energy efficiency by up to 2x, accelerate performance dramatically and introduce third-generation Max-Q technologies for thin and lightweight designs. GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs deliver stunning ray-traced gaming experiences in Cyberpunk 2077 and other top titles, and enable creators to produce incredible content using hundreds of GPU-accelerated apps.

"With the advancement of our 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fan and related thermal technologies, we're excited to pack even more power into our thin and portable Predator Triton series," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "The Predator Triton 300 SE incorporates the new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors specifically designed for ultraportable gaming and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs, plus up to 10 hours of battery life[2] for those who need to use it for productivity between gaming sessions."

"The new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor delivers enthusiast level gameplay in ultramobile laptops, featuring the Special Edition Intel Core i7 with up to 5.0 GHz and new platform advantages like PCIe Gen 4 to fully enable the latest enthusiast discrete graphics," said Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of premium and enthusiast laptop platforms, Client Computing Group at Intel. "Packing all of this performance and connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 in a lower thermal envelope enables amazing innovation in the ultraportable gaming segment, as exemplified by the new Acer Predator Triton design."

Predator Triton 300 SE – Tons of Power in a Portable Package

At just 17.9 mm (0.7 in), the new generation of the Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) allows users to play the latest games on-the-go. The portable 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) notebook features up to the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 H35-series Special Edition processor that reaches up to 5 GHz[1] for blisteringly fast performance and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060[1] Laptop GPUs into its clean and Spartan-like all-metal chassis. A dual-fan cooling system includes the latest 5th Gen AeroBlade Fan and Acer's Vortex Flow technology to keep temperatures in check during heavy gaming sessions. This generation's all-metal Aeroblade Fan features wingtips that increase air intake and an innovative wind guide that minimalizes turbulence and redirects airflow to critical components, resulting in a 10% performance increase over the previous generation. Acer's Vortex Flow is a design concept that serves to create an aerodynamic flow inside the chassis, consisting of heat pipes, exhaust vents and a pair of strategically placed flans that enhance cooling on the CPU, GPU and other critical components, ultimately increasing performance.

Whether playing games or watching films, players will appreciate the Predator Triton 300 SE's 14-inch FHD display that boasts a 144 Hz refresh rate and is surrounded by three thin bezels. 10 hours of battery life[2] provides players with the flexibility to squeeze in a bit of study between gaming sessions, or to hang out in their favorite stream for a while after a hard day's work. A backlit 3-zone RGB keyboard enhances gaming, while DTS:X Ultra audio provides a boost in-game by providing crisp and well-balanced sound to help players pinpoint where an enemy is hiding. In addition to Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6 AX1650, the Predator Triton 300 SE has a wide range of ports, including Thunderbolt™ 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and HDMI. Finally, PredatorSense and a Turbo key give players real-time control over their fan speed, enabling them to choose quieter modes when working or editing content and a full-powered one for gaming.

Predator Helios 300 – Fast, Fluid and Future-Proof Gameplay

The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) has been refreshed to include the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Laptop GPU and up to 32 GB of DDR41 memory to give gamers all the performance they need to conquer this generation of games — and the next. These heavy-duty internals power the notebook's 240 Hz[1] IPS[3] display with a 3 ms[4] response, allowing for silky smooth visuals, while DTS:X Ultra audio and 3D simulated surround sound allow for an even more immersive audio experience. The notebook is supported by two fans, including one of Acer's custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D Fans, while Acer's CoolBoost™ technology enables the fans to adjust in order to keep critical areas continuously cooled.

Acer Nitro 5 — Get Into the Game

The Nitro 5 has historically been about maximizing value per dollar, and this generation takes up the torch with the combined power of the 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processors, NVIDIA GeForce GTX GPUs and up to 32 GB of DDR4 RAM. These specs provide players with all the power necessary for smooth gameplay across the most popular titles, and a pair of M.2 PCIe / SATA SSDs[1] offer plenty of storage for enthusiasts who play a variety of titles. For situations where less noise or more power would be ideal, the built-in NitroSense app gives users a convenient means to check system temperatures, adjust fan speeds and more.

While this performance can be appreciated as soon as a game is booted up, users will immediately notice the notebook's cleaner chassis and narrower bezels that allow for an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The device's screen offers blur-free gameplay with its 144 Hz refresh rate and 3 ms[4] response time, and its 300-nit[1] panel brings games to life with colors that pop. Regardless of what's happening on the screen or under the hood, Acer's innovations in thermal management ensure the Nitro 5 continues running cool. In addition to a pair of fans and a quad-exhaust port design, Acer CoolBoost™ Technology increases fan speed by 10% and CPU/GPU cooling by 9% compared to auto mode.

In addition, a number of fun and innovative features add finishing touches improve the overall gaming experience of the Nitro 5. The notebook's charging port has been moved to the back of the chassis so the power cord is out of the way, while USB Type-C™ Thunderbolt™ 4 support and Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+)[1] ensure speedy connections. The keyboard has 4-zone RGB, letting users spice things up to suit their preferences.

Pricing and Availability

The Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 1,399.99; and in EMEA in February starting at EUR 1,499.

The Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) will be available in North America in February starting at USD 1,249.99; in EMEA in February starting at EUR 1,499; and in China in February, starting at RMB 9,999.

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999; and in China in June, starting at RMB 5,999.

The 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53) will be available in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999; and in China at a starting price of at RMB 6,499.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

