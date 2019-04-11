Acer Updates the Spin 3 Notebook in its Stylish Convertible Series

NEW YORK, April 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Powered by up to an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, an NVIDIA® GeForce® MX230 GPU and up to a 512GB PCIe SSD

Eye-catchingly sleek with its 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) thin bezel, the Spin 3 has a 14-inch FHD IPS [1] touch display, and is styled to be flexible and convertible with its 360 degree durable hinge

touch display, and is styled to be flexible and convertible with its 360 degree durable hinge Lightweight, yet packed with power, storage and features -- it comes with 1TB HDD storage, a rechargeable Acer Active Pen, and Gigabit dual-band Wi-Fi 5

With up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, it is the perfect workhorse for creatives and professionals on the move

Acer today announced the new Spin 3, the latest addition to its popular Spin convertible notebook series. The combination of power, value, long battery life, and generous screen size sets the Acer Spin 3 apart. Powered by Windows 10 and up to an 8th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor and an optional NVIDIA® GeForce® MX230 GPU, it features up to a 512GB PCIe SSD and up to 1TB of HDD storage, a dockable and rechargeable pen, and enhanced Wi-Fi 5 performance.

Weighing 1.7 kg (3.74 lbs.), the new Spin 3 feels light in a bag or briefcase. It features a 9.6 mm (0.38 inches) thin bezel with a 79 percent screen-to-body ratio for more screen real estate on its 360-degree flipping display that can be used as a laptop or tablet. The 360-degree durable hinge is ideal for working, writing, sharing presentations, and gaming. The Spin 3's 14-inch Full HD IPS[1] touch display allows for input via pen and touch simultaneously, and the Acer Active Pen enables precise and direct on-screen input at multiple points of contact, making working on more complex projects more efficient.

Long Battery Life and Fast Charging Dockable Pen

Professionals on-the-go can work for up to 12 hours[2] without recharging the battery, and the dockable Acer Active Pen lets users instantly jot down notes and prevents misplacing them.

Two front-facing speakers deliver clearer and louder sound in any usage mode. The Precision TouchPad, which supports Windows 10 gestures, allows users to work faster and smoother with accurate fingertip and gesture tracking. Gigabit Dual-band Wi-Fi 5 with MU-MIMO technology keeps users connected to colleagues, clients, and friends.

Price and Availability

The Acer Spin 3 will be available in North America in June, starting at USD 499.99; and in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 699.00.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

The new Acer Spin 3 notebook was unveiled today at the next@acer press event held in New York, where the company announced a range of new devices and solutions for gamers, creators, families, students, and professionals. For more information, visit www.acer.com/nextatacer.

