Acer's First Chromebook With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Compute Platform is Ultraportable, 4G LTE Equipped

Also announcing the Acer Chromebox CXI4 and Halo Smart Speaker

Featuring the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 7c compute platform, the convertible Acer Chromebook Spin 513 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 are super-sleek at under 1.2 kg (2.64 lbs) and provide solid performance, long 14-hour battery[1] life and the option for 4G LTE connectivity

Also launched today, new Acer Chromebox CXI4 is ideal for schools, families sharing devices, work, and entertainment; and Halo Smart Speaker makes any home tech-savvy with Google Assistant

The Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI4 is also available with the fully unlocked capabilities of Chrome OS for businesses

TAIPEI, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today launched its first Chromebook powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c compute platform – the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H/ CP513-1HL) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513. The new models pair an ultraportable design with fast and efficient performance, long battery life and optional 4G LTE cellular connectivity.

"Acer is excited to bring to market our first Chromebooks powered by the Snapdragon™ 7c compute platform, with all the performance and efficiencies necessary to maximize the vast benefits of Chrome," said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business at Acer. "As employees and students have shifted to working remotely and learning from home, Acer is responding with solutions that meet their needs – in this case, Chromebooks that are powerful enough to take on whatever the day brings with all-day battery life and highly secure cellular connectivity virtually anywhere."

Optimized for Performance and Connectivity On-the-Go

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is powered by the Snapdragon™ 7c compute platform with an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm® Kryo™ 468 CPU, which provides enhanced multitasking and responsiveness. In addition, the integrated Qualcomm® Adreno™ 618 graphics performance lets users enjoy online games and beautifully streamed video. Providing up to 14 hours[1] of battery life, the new Chromebook can last for more than a full day of work or school.

The new Chromebook also comes with optional 4G LTE for an always connected experience. This ensures that users will still be able to access the web, their personal cloud, connected apps, extensions and more to stay focused on work, school and hobbies, even without a Wi-Fi connection.

Ultraportable and Convertible

A super sleek and ultraportable design allows users to further make the most of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513, which has a durable and stylish aluminum top cover as well as a Corning® Gorilla® Glass display and touchpad that provide resistance to scratches and damage. Additionally, narrow bezels allow for a 78% screen-to-body ratio that keeps the focus on the notebook's 13.3-inch full HD IPS[2] touchscreen display.

The sleek Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is less than 1.2kg (2.64 lbs) light and a mere 15.55 mm (0.61 in) thin, with dimensions barely larger than a sheet of paper. The Chromebook also has an optional backlit keyboard so it's easy to stay productive in a range of lighting conditions.

A pair of 360-degree hinges empower users with four usage modes: clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained. Additionally, its two built-in microphones allow for better reception, providing better clarity of sound when video conferencing or talking to friends on Google Meet and using Google Assistant.

Ports and Latest Wi-Fi Keep Users Connected

802.11ac Wi-Fi with 2x2 MIMO technology and optional 4G LTE keep users connected whether at home, in the office or on the go. The Chromebook has two full-function USB Type-C™ ports that support USB 3.2 Gen 1 (up to 5 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, and USB charging. It also includes a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and peripherals can be connected via Bluetooth® 5.0.

The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128 GB of storage[3].

Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides security, enterprise capabilities and cost savings, helping businesses manage devices at scale. The mobile form factor, efficient performance, always-connected 4G LTE option, and the business capabilities of Chrome OS create a secure and productive environment for employees to operate, no matter where they're working. IT departments will appreciate the comprehensive security features integrated into Chromebook Enterprise, and IT administrators will find it easy to control updates, configure apps, utilize extensions and policies, and more with web-based management[4].

With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 which will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO).

Chromebox CXI4 is a Compact Solution with Tons of Connectivity Options

Compact and loaded with Chrome OS, the Acer Chromebox CXI4 is a great choice for school labs and classrooms, families and small businesses. It provides access to information and assistance in customer-facing areas, and can even be used to power kiosks or for digital signage. In addition, the new Chromebox can be purchased with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade – Chromebox Enterprise provides workers with the business capabilities they need to work effectively.

The streamlined design saves space and includes everything necessary for a fast and powerful Chrome experience. Powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, the Chromebox CXI4 comes with all the ports needed to connect to multiple displays, peripherals and more. It has up to five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports on top of a USB 3.2 Type-C and two HDMI ports. The device also has Intel Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and an RJ45 port for a fast Internet connection, whether wired and wireless.

Mounting and securing the Chromebox CXI4 is easy: simply attach it to the back of a monitor via the optional VESA mounting kit, or place it freestanding and anchored with a Kensington lock.

Stylish Halo Smart Speaker Fills the Home with Music, Info and More

Acer's new Halo Smart Speaker is a stylish and customizable device that has been designed to blend in—or stand out—in any home. The speaker's compact size lets it fit virtually anywhere, even on a cluttered desk or kitchen counter, while its modern design lets it complement any décor. RGB base-lighting offers further customization possibilities, notably the option to sync with music to set just the right vibe or choose a color scheme suited for day or night. As one of the first Google Assistant compatible smart speakers with DTS sound™, the Halo Smart Speaker provides rich, high-quality audio that is projected in 360 degrees to fill any room.

An optional LED display lets users check the time or see what the weather is like outside with just a glance, and an app is currently under development[5] that will allow users to personalize their device with a message or simple image. Google Assistant is built into the device, providing hands-free help around the home: with a simple "Hey Google," the Halo will play music, podcasts, news, answer questions and more. Two far-field omnidirectional mics easily distinguish between ambient noise and voice commands to react quickly, and a physical switch is available to mute the microphone for those concerned with privacy.

Android App Support

The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513, Chromebox CXI4 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI4 support apps via Google Play, so customers will have access to all the apps they love for productivity, creativity, services and more.

Price and Availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H) will be available in North America in February 2021 starting at USD 399.99; and in EMEA in January 2021, starting at EUR 429.

The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at USD 699.99; and in EMEA in February 2021, starting at EUR 699.

The Acer Chromebox CXI4 will be available in North America in Q1 2021 starting at USD 259.99; and in EMEA in Q1 2021, starting at EUR 569.

The Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI4 will be available in North America in Q1 2021 starting at USD 409.99; and in EMEA in Q1 2021, starting at EUR 639.

The Acer Halo Smart Speaker will be available in North America in Q1 2021 starting at USD 109; and in EMEA in December, starting at EUR 119.

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com .

[1] Battery life is based on Google power LoadTest. (http://www.chromium.org/chromium-os/testing/power-testing). Actual battery life varies by model, configuration, applications, power management settings, operating conditions, and utilized features. [2] All brands and product names mentioned herein include trademarks of their respective companies and are used solely to describe or identify the products [3] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. All models subject to availability. [4] Google Console is sold separately, and/or may require a monthly activation fee. [5] Scheduled for release in December, 2020

