ACES Announces Vertically Integrated Production Of Superior-Grade CBD Crude Oil And Distillates For Wholesale Distribution

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES (American Cultivation & Extraction Services) has begun production of its superior-grade CBD crude oil and distillates for distribution to manufacturers of CBD products worldwide. Derived from genetically-superior hemp plants grown on the richest tobacco farmland in North and South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, ACES distributes some of the purest and highest quality CBD products in the industry. The company's vertical business model provides full control and 100% traceability through every phase of production, from seed genetics and grow through extraction and distribution.

ACES has its own farm in North Carolina and also partners with a network of farmers in the region, many of whom are transitioning from tobacco to hemp. Ken Kunberger, the company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We saw a huge opportunity to shift agricultural techniques and align ourselves with the farmers who have grown tobacco here for generations. Because we have the best hemp-growing soil in the country, we've made it our goal to produce the highest quality CBD products from the ground up." ACES works with renowned seed geneticists and soil chemists to ensure their crops produce only the most genetically-rich CBD products.

The company's processing facilities are designed for speed and efficiency, to produce high volumes of product and meet growing customer demand. "Our customers are our top priority. We want to make sure they are 100% satisfied with our products and services so we hold ourselves to the highest standards", says John Barbee, the company's vice president of sales and marketing. To ensure that all of their products meet GMP Certified standards, ACES has invested in state-of-the-art extraction equipment. Additionally, all ACES products are tested end-to-end by nationally-recognized independent testing labs. ACES customers can depend on consistent quality, on-time delivery and 100% traceability, from seed to packaged product. ACES currently offers crude CBD oil and distillates, including its proprietary DistillatePlus, a full-spectrum, high-concentration distillate. No pesticides, GMOs or heavy metals are used in the ethanol-based extraction and distillation processes.

Greensboro, NC-based ACES is a vertically integrated grower, producer and wholesale distributor of high-concentration CBD crude oil and distillate. With strict production standards, state-of-the-art processing equipment and end-to-end testing methodologies, ACES consistently provides its customers with the highest-quality 100% traceable CBD crude oil and distillate for their products.

