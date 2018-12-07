Acetaldehyde: Worldwide Markets, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recently conducted research about the global acetaldehyde market, as an overall, it is projected to reach 406 thousand tons by the end of 2023, showing rather flat dynamics in the period 2017-2023.

The report focuses on both product and regional breakdown, offering a larger perspective on the market dynamics. Although acetaldehyde is predominantly used as an intermediate in the synthesis of other chemicals, the analysis considers the application of acetaldehyde across various industries.

In particular, the largest share of acetaldehyde consumption is for the production of acetic acid, which ,however, has been showing negative dynamics over the past few years. Meanwhile, the chemical's application in the field of paints and varnishes has been growing with the highest rate of about 2.32% per year.

Regionally, the largest global acetaldehyde market was North East Asia, which accounted for about 35% of the total in volume terms. In comparison, Africa was the smallest global acetaldehyde market during the analyzed period and is also expected to remain such in the medium term.

Acetaldehyde is highly dependent on the development of end-use markets such as chemicals, plastics & synthetic rubber, food & beverage, paints & coatings, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, paper & pulp, water treatment, and others.

Geographically, Asia is an important market for acetaldehyde, due to the rising demand for chemical compounds such as peracetic acid. Moreover, the global acetaldehyde market has been witnessing large demand as a precursor in the production of acetic acid and peracetic acid in the recent years.

At the same time, however, another important development is rising concern about the consumption of acetaldehyde for the production of acetic acid, since acid is now predominantly made via the lower-cost methanol carbonylation process, which means the acetic acid facilities based on acetaldehyde are likely to be phased out in the medium term.

In addition, energetic development in nourishment and refreshment, mash and paper dying, water treatment, medicinal, and agribusiness commercial ventures over the globe, particularly in developing countries, has been driving the global acetaldehyde market in the recent years.

Moreover, administrations of developed nations in North America and Europe are to a great extent concentrating on the use of effectively dispensable biocidal chemicals, for example, peracetic acid.

