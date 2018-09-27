Aceto Investigation: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces Investigation Of Aceto Corporation - ACET

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of shareholders of Aceto Corporation ("Aceto" or the "Company") (NASDAQ :ACET ) resulting from allegations that Aceto and/or its executives may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you purchased Aceto securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Aceto Shareholder Investigation or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

On September 27, 2018, during aftermarket hours, Aceto disclosed that "the Company's unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2018 (the "Relevant Financial Statements") incorrectly accounted for a valuation allowance related to deferred tax assets and should be restated to reflect this allowance." Separately, Aceto also disclosed that "[o]n September 24, 2018, Walter Kaczmarek, III, Chief Operating Officer of the Company, notified the Company that he will resign from his role as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 24, 2018."

On this news, Aceto stock fell sharply during intra-day trading on September 28, 2018.

If you purchased Aceto securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/aceto-corporation-acet-lawsuit-class-action-fraud-stock-86/ or contact Daniel Sadeh toll free at (877) 779-1414 or dsadeh@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2018 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Daniel Sadeh

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

http://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

dsadeh@bernlieb.com

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

