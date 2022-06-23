Acetonitrile Market 2021-2025 | High Consumption of Acetonitrile in the Pharmaceutical Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The high consumption of acetonitrile in the pharmaceutical industry, growth in end-user industries in China and India, and high volume consumption of acetonitrile in high-performance liquid chromatography will offer immense growth opportunities. However, increasing substitute products will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy the Sample Report Now!

Acetonitrile Market Segmentation

Application

Pharmaceuticals



Analytical Chemistry



Agrochemicals



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43792

Acetonitrile Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The acetonitrile market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the new production method for acetonitrile as one of the prime reasons driving the acetonitrile market growth during the next few years.

Acetonitrile Market Vendor Analysis

The Acetonitrile Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

AnQore

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Avantor Inc.

GFS Chemicals Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Imperial Chemical Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Sample Report .

Acetonitrile Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist acetonitrile market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the acetonitrile market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the acetonitrile market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of acetonitrile market vendors

Related Reports:

Bovine Gelatin Market by Form Factor and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cobalt Sulfate Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Acetonitrile Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.65% Market growth 2021-2025 36.07 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Regional analysis APAC and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 61% Key consumer countries China, India, US, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AnQore, Asahi Kasei Corp., Avantor Inc., GFS Chemicals Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Imperial Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Mil-Spec Industries Corp., Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Commodity Chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Pharmaceuticals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Analytical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Analytical chemistry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Analytical chemistry - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Agrochemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Agrochemicals - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 42: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor Landscape

Exhibit 43: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 45: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AnQore

Exhibit 48: AnQore - Overview



Exhibit 49: AnQore - Product and service



Exhibit 50: AnQore - Key offerings

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.5 Avantor Inc.

Exhibit 56: Avantor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Avantor Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Avantor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 59: Avantor Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Avantor Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 GFS Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 61: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 62: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 63: GFS Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 64: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Imperial Chemical Corp.

Exhibit 68: Imperial Chemical Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Imperial Chemical Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Imperial Chemical Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 INEOS Group Holdings SA

Exhibit 71: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Business segments



Exhibit 73: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key news



Exhibit 74: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: INEOS Group Holdings SA - Segment focus

10.10 Mil-Spec Industries Corp.

Exhibit 76: Mil-Spec Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Mil-Spec Industries Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 78: Mil-Spec Industries Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 79: Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 80: Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: Runa Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Exhibit 82: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 84: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.- Key news



Exhibit 85: Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio