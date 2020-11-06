Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market Estimated to Expand At A CAGR Of Over 4% During The Forecast Period Of 2020-2030 - Persistence Market Research

Key Takeaways from Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market Study

BRIC is expected to represent around 21% of incremental $ opportunity as compared to the overall opportunity represented by the global acetylated distarch adipate market.

The North American region is experiencing bullish growth amid increasing demand from end-use industries, especially from the food industry. The region is also experiencing potential growth in terms of exports of acetylated distarch adipate to neighboring regions, which is expected to boost the growth of the acetylated distarch adipate market in the region.

Globally, the food industry is experiencing significant growth since the last couple of decades. This growth is estimated to persist over the coming assessment period. Demand for acetylated distarch adipate in the food industry is expected to grow in parallel terms.

End users such as pulp & paper, textiles, and others will witness lucrative growth, owing to the strong resisting temperature property of acetylated distarch adipate.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in supply chain and trade disruptions across the world, which will adversely affect the acetylated distarch adipate market in the short term.

"Increasing demand for acetylated distarch adipate from various end-use Industries, especially from the food sector, owing to its distinctive properties, is anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years. Competition in the global acetylated distarch adipate market with other types of modified starch substitutes is anticipated to further gain momentum in the near future," says a PMR analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The landscape in the global acetylated distarch adipate market is moderately fragmented at regional and domestic levels. Key players account for more than one-fourth of the total market share. Some of the leading players included in the report are Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, SÜDSTÄRKE GmbH, Roquette Frères S.A, Venus Starch Suppliers, Agrana Beteiligungs AG, Hasal Tarim Urunleri Sanayi Ve Ticaret Limited, Sirketi, and others. Key market participants are focused on capturing lucrative growth through collaboration with end-use customers and continuing to meet targets through sustained operational excellence.

Acetylated Distarch Adipate Market: Conclusion

Globally, the acetylated distarch adipate market is populated by a number of manufacturers. Furthermore, key players are planning inorganic growth by increasing sales footprints in the other region to strengthen their market share. Smaller players are targeting organic growth by increasing production level capacity at their existing plants so that to meet regional demand for acetylated distarch adipate.

Want to Know More?

Persistence Market Research has published a market research report on the acetylated distarch adipate market that contains global industry analysis of 2015–2019 and forecasts for 2020–2030. The report provides insightful analysis of the acetylated distarch adipate market through three segments - grade, application, and region. The acetylated distarch adipate market report also provides supply and demand trends, import-export scenario, and a comprehensive list of suppliers and distributors in the market, along with detailed overview of the value chain.

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.