Aceyus Leverages AWS to Streamline Contact Center Operations

Over the last year, Aceyus joined the AWS Partner Network (APN) and began working with AWS to migrate workloads and develop its Aceyus VUE cloud platform. The collaboration to integrate Aceyus VUE cloud platform with Amazon Connect was driven by the launch of an Aceyus customer that moved from an on-premises contact center solution, supporting more than 4,000 agents, to Amazon Connect earlier this year. The shift to a comprehensive omnichannel contact center, such as Amazon Connect, allowed the Aceyus customer to streamline operations and leverage key product tools to help repurpose and reskill agents, resulting in increased operational efficiency and overall cost-savings. Since the initial integration, Aceyus and AWS have worked together diligently to help transform the Aceyus solution to meet the needs of all their customers, regardless of size and scale.

"After the launch of our latest cloud platform solution, Aceyus VUE on AWS, the integration of Amazon Connect was a logical next step. Fortunately, we had a partner ready to migrate from their legacy system to Amazon Connect while implementing Aceyus VUE as the necessary bridge to help scale its contact center and meet the demands of current customers," said Ben Vesta, Chief Technology Officer of Aceyus.

Designed from the ground up to be omnichannel, Amazon Connect provides a seamless experience across voice and chat for your customers and agents. This includes one set of tools for skills-based routing, powerful real-time and historical analytics, and easy-to-use intuitive management tools – all with pay-as-you-go pricing, which means Amazon Connect simplifies contact center operations, improves agent efficiency, and lowers costs. Now, through the integration with Amazon Connect, Aceyus customers are provided a holistic view across multiple platforms of the customer journey and access to real-time visibility and reporting capabilities across all contact center channels – including voice, web, chat, email and more – to improve customer experience and resolution time.

"At Aceyus, we have always been dedicated to evolving and working with groundbreaking platforms to provide our customers with the best solution we possibly can," continued Vesta. "By working with AWS, we can now enhance the capabilities for contact center agents across multiple touchpoints, therefore elevating the customer experience and journey."

"Aceyus provides visibility across one of a company's most critical customer-facing platforms to understand customer sentiment in real-time," said Dave Trotter, Director of SMB Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "By running on AWS, Aceyus has the proven performance, security, and reliability to grow and scale their businesses. Using AWS services, Aceyus can easily meet customer demand as volumes increase and deliver increased visibility to help organizations improve customer relationships."

To learn more about how Aceyus can transform your current contact center solution, visit https://www.aceyus.com/company/partners/amazon-connect/.

About Aceyus

Aceyus, Inc. specializes in data management and transformation with roots centered in the contact center. Through data integrations and standardization, Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many other innovative companies including T-Mobile, Marriott, Wells Fargo and many government agencies. Founded in 2002, Aceyus operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Aurora, IL and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.aceyus.com/.

