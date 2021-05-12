Aceyus VUE Cloud Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aceyus Inc. , a leading provider of customer experience solutions specializing in enterprise-level data management and reporting, announces that the Aceyus VUE cloud platform is now available in the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors. With VUE, Aceyus helps Amazon Connect customers effectively streamline contact center operations and manage customer interactions using real-time data to provide a seamless experience for both customers and agents.

"With the contact center being a critical component in customer interactions, it is imperative companies find new ways to improve operations through emerging technologies that increase contact center efficiencies, enhance the customer experience and aim for higher employee retention," said Tim Eyre, Chief Marketing Officer at Aceyus. "Offering VUE on AWS Marketplace will provide contact centers with the tools they need to enhance the infrastructure and meet the demands of current customers."

The VUE offering on Marketplace integrates with the Amazon Connect contact center solution to provide out of the box reports and dashboards custom built to give visibility into the data Amazon Connect customers need. Built to create operational efficiencies, VUE eliminates data siloes and provides organizations real-time visibility into all contact center channels (including voice, web, chat, email, etc.) across the customer journey via user-friendly dashboards. The platform also provides end-to-end reporting and analytics solutions able to review and analyze historical data to help understand where agents may need coaching. This helps to increase employee retention and drive process improvements – resulting in improved CX and agent productivity.

"Aceyus provides visibility across one of a company's most critical customer-facing platforms to understand customer sentiment in real time," said Dave Trotter, Director of SMB Sales at Amazon Web Services, Inc." By running on AWS, Aceyus has the proven performance, security, and reliability to grow and scale their businesses. Using AWS services, Aceyus can easily meet customer demand as volumes increase and deliver increased visibility to help organizations improve customer relationships."

To find the Aceyus VUE cloud platform in AWS Marketplace, go to https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B08ZVYQSJ3

About Aceyus

Aceyus, Inc. specializes in data management and transformation with roots centered in the contact center. Through data integrations and standardization, Aceyus easily adapts to the constant changes of customer interactions resulting in higher productivity and customer satisfaction. Aceyus is proud to work with many other innovative companies including T-Mobile, Marriott, Wells Fargo, and many government agencies. Founded in 2002, Aceyus operates across the US with offices in Charlotte, NC, Aurora, IL, and Jacksonville, FL. For more information, please visit https://www.aceyus.com/.

