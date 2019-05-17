ACG Orange County Honors Regional Companies That Are ROCKIN' IT at 24th Annual Awards Gala

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The vibe was definitely electric as some 500 corporate executives and professional advisors gathered to celebrate 30 of the highest performing companies in Orange County and Inland Empire at the 24th Annual Association of Corporate Growth (ACG) Awards. And when the curtain came down on this year's rock themed event, ten companies walked off stage with top honors.

The winning companies were (in order of presentation):

Corporate Responsibility

American Technologies

Founders

Smile Brands

Green/Sustainability

Sambazon

Growth (Emerging)

StudyKIK

Growth (Established)

Salas O'Brien

Global

Vans

Innovation

Silverado

Reinventing

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Spotlight

Citizens Business Bank

Start-Up

Parcel Pending

The showcase event highlights the achievements of companies operating in the middle market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the competition, which kicked off last fall. A total of 30 Finalists ultimately emerged from interviews, before then moving on to a final round of judging led by top academic and business professionals from the region.

ACG Orange County Board President Gerik Degner saluted the 30 honorees, praising their innovations that help drive economic growth. "These companies are Rockin' It in every discipline, ranging from product and service design to fiscal management and corporate culture. Their stories inspire and show us what's possible when you combine smart strategy with outstanding execution."

