ACG Orange County Honors Region's Highest Performing Companies With Innovative Silver Anniversary Celebration

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year unlike any other, the professional advisors at the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Orange County put on an awards event like no other in celebrating the top middle market companies in the OC and Inland Empire. The event, marking the 25th anniversary of the prestigious ACG Awards competition, was streamed this year to ensure the health and safety of the Finalist companies, the sponsors, and the hundreds of corporate executives and their advisors who normally gather in person.

The winners in each of 10 categories were:

Startup

Pledge Medical



Emerging Growth

Deluxe Auto Carriers

Reinventing

Young Nails

Green/Sustainability

Regenesis Bioremediation

Innovation

Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems

Corporate Resonsibility

Edwards Lifesciences

Global

5.11 Tactical

Founders

Pacific Dental Services

Sustained Growth

Ware Malcomb

Spotlight

Kofax

Featuring the theme, "True Excellence is Timeless," the awards showcase highlighted the achievements of companies operating in the middle market space. More than 140 nominees were submitted for the competition, which kicked off last fall. A total of 30 Finalists ultimately emerged from interviews, before then moving on to a final round of judging led by top academic and business professionals from the region.

ACG Orange County Board President Andrea Casaw saluted the 30 honorees, praising their innovation and intrepid spirit in fighting through their individual market challenges as well as those caused by the global pandemic."Their stories inspire and show us what's possible when you combine smart strategy, outstanding execution, and a never-give-up attitude."

For more information on the ACG Corporate Awards or other programs offered through ACG Orange County, please contact Executive Director Richard Meyers at [email protected].

About ACG Orange County

The Association for Corporate Growth - Orange County chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. ACG's nearly 15,000 members include professionals from private equity firms, corporations and lenders that invest in middle-market companies, as well as law, accounting, investment banking and other firms that provide advisory services.

CONTACT: Michael Shepherd

(949)933-4143

[email protected]

SOURCE Association for Corporate Growth Orange County