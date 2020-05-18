ACG Receives Certification for its 'Clean Label' Capsules

MUMBAI, India, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACG - a leading supplier of fully integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry - has received a certification of compliance from Clean Label ProjectTM for its ACGcapsTM H+. ACG Capsules has long been recognised for the quality and integrity of its 'clean capsule' design and manufacture and with this accreditation it has become the world's first capsules to receive the certification from the Clean Label Project.

The Clean Label Project is a US-based non-profit dedicated to product transparency and consumer safety, and will only certify products that prioritise purity and environmental sustainability. Its testing is renowned for being strict and comprehensive, covering over 400 industrial and environmental contaminants, in addition to the food safety requirements laid out by the USFDA.

The test results are evaluated against Proposition 65 (Prop 65) that is aimed to protect products from contaminants known to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm.

This achievement further underlines the brand's commitment to manufacturing clean capsules that are simple, safe, healthy, and contaminant-free. ACGcapsTM H+ capsules are suitable for filling granules, powders, pellets for prescription and non-prescription pharmaceutical ingredients, nutraceutical dietary supplements, and traditional medicines. It is also advantageous for formulations that are hygroscopic or moisture sensitive in nature

ACG's clean label capsules are already verified as vegetarian, vegan, non-GMO, Kosher and Halal-certified to meet wider-ranging dietary needs and preferences.

About ACG

ACG has been providing innovative and integrated solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries for almost 60 years, in over 100 countries across six continents. ACG products include capsules, film and foil barriers, and engineering equipment and inspection systems. All comply fully with international regulatory requirements.

