ACGME Announces New Diversity and Inclusion Award

"Eliminating health disparities requires a commitment from all—even, and especially, during times of crisis," said ACGME Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer William A. McDade, MD, PhD. "With the launch of this annual award, the ACGME will shine a light on the most innovative and exemplary initiatives that drive diversity and inclusion in GME."

The award will recognize:

Innovation and excellence to identify and guide pre-resident learners into the field of medicine and biomedical research

Projects that address increasing recruitment and retention of diverse underrepresented residents, fellows, faculty members, and GME staff members

Efforts to promote inclusivity in the clinical learning environment

Award winners will be publicly honored for their achievement at the ACGME Annual Educational Conference. They will receive a commemorative plaque and be included in an award display in the ACGME office. Each Diversity and Inclusion awardee, as well as one guest per awardee, will receive travel to the Annual Educational Conference and accommodations paid for by the ACGME. Conference registration will be waived.

The deadline for nomination applications for the inaugural 2021 ACGME Diversity and Inclusion Award is July 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Central.

Learn more about the Diversity and Inclusion Award, including how to submit nominations.

