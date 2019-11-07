ACGME Names First Chief Information Officer

"Dr. Metz has an extensive track record of harnessing advances in information technology to transform health care delivery, academic medicine, and higher education," said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, ACGME president and chief executive officer. "A recognized expert in technology-based innovation, Dr. Metz has extensive experience providing strategic leadership, vision, and oversight for all aspects of information systems and technology."

"I'm excited to join the outstanding team at the ACGME and harness the powerful capabilities of technology for the benefit of the entire ACGME community while positioning the organization for success in the ever-changing health care landscape," said Dr. Metz. "With the ACGME's scope and scale, advances in technology present extraordinary opportunities to deliver value in new ways, such as by transforming how residency and fellowship programs are accredited across the nation, fostering innovation and enhancements in clinical learning environments, and improving the delivery and quality of health care and physician education."

Dr. Metz comes has more than 25 years of experience as CIO for prominent organizations in health care and higher education, including his current role at the University of Connecticut Health Center, a premier public academic medical center. He has received awards for leadership and innovation, including Becker's Hospital Review 100 CIOs to Know and Computerworld Premier 100 Top IT Leaders. He is a certified healthcare CIO.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,200 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 830 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 135,000 resident and fellow physicians in 180 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

