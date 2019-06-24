ACGME Names Lynne Kirk, MD, MACP First Chief Accreditation Officer

"Dr. Kirk brings a wealth of experience to the ACGME as a clinician, educational program administrator, and leader in organized medicine," said Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, ACGME president and chief executive officer. "We look forward to her leadership and expertise to continue to advance the ACGME's accreditation processes and support our mission to improve the health of the American public."

"There are great opportunities in accreditation of medical education and training," said Dr. Kirk. "I look forward to leading the ACGME's accreditation processes to assist our educational programs as they create the highest quality physician workforce to meet the diverse health care needs of our population."

Dr. Kirk comes to the ACGME from a 30-year career in internal medicine and geriatrics at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. She is a Toni and Timothy P. Hartman Distinguished Teaching Professor and associate program director. Other roles included Associate Dean of Graduate Medical Education and program director of the primary care track. Dr. Kirk served on the ACGME Board of Directors and as a member of the ACGME's Clinical Learning Environment Review (CLER) Evaluation Committee.

Dr. Kirk received her medical degree with distinction from the University of Nebraska Medical Center and completed her residency in internal medicine at University Hospital in Boston.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,200 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 830 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 135,000 resident and fellow physicians in 180 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education

