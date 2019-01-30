ACH Network Moves 23 Billion Payments and $51 Trillion in 2018

The value of ACH payments in 2018 was $51.2 trillion, a 9.5 percent increase over 2017. It marked the sixth consecutive year in which ACH payment value has risen by at least $1 trillion. For perspective, the value of last year's ACH payments was more than 2 1/2 times that of the nation's 2017 gross domestic product.

Same Day ACH volume soared in 2018, the first full year with same-day debits as well as credits. There were nearly 178 million Same Day ACH payments last year: 98.3 million credits and 79.7 million debits. Overall Same Day ACH volume jumped 137 percent from 2017. Total Same Day ACH value in 2018 was $159.9 billion, up 83 percent over the year before.

"The results for 2018 make clear that the ACH Network is vibrant and continues to be a vital component of the nation's economic engine," said NACHA Chief Operating Officer Jane Larimer. "With more enhancements to Same Day ACH being rolled out this year and next, the experience for businesses and consumers will only get better."

Several core ACH use cases saw substantial growth in 2018 including:

Business-to-business (B2B) payments, up 9.4 percent to 3.6 billion, total value $34.9 trillion

Direct Deposit, up 4.4 percent to 6.8 billion, total value $9.7 trillion

Internet payments, up 14.2 percent to 5.9 billion, total value $2.9 trillion

Payments from health plans to medical and dental providers, up 11.5 percent to 306.7 million, total value $1.59 trillion

Person-to-person (P2P) payments, up 32.2 percent to 128.7 million, total value $209.6 billion

An infographic highlighting 2018 Network volume and value is available for download.

About NACHA

NACHA is the steward of the ACH Network, an electronic payment system that safely and reliably moves tens of billions of payments annually. NACHA sets and enforces the NACHA Operating Rules and works to continuously enhance the ACH Network through innovation, education and advocacy. In 2018, the ACH Network moved 23 billion payments and more than $51 trillion over a wide range of transaction types, including Direct Deposit of salaries and benefits, bill payments, business-to-business (B2B) and person-to-person (P2P) payments, and claim payments to healthcare providers. As a nonprofit organization, NACHA convenes hundreds of diverse organizations to enhance and enable electronic payments and financial data exchange within the U.S. and across geographies. Through development of rules, standards, governance, education, advocacy, and in support of innovation, NACHA's efforts benefit the providers and users of those systems. NACHA leads groups focused on API standardization and authors the Quest Operating Rules for EBT. Learn more about NACHA and the ACH Network at nacha.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

