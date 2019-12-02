ACHC Launches Mail Order Pharmacy Accreditation Service

CARY, N.C., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As economic concerns continue to mount for pharmacies, many providers are looking for ways to reduce expenses while expanding services to meet customer needs. Some organizations are turning to mail order pharmacy services as a solution.

To support these pharmacies, Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) is launching a Mail Order Pharmacy Accreditation service. Our team of industry experts developed standards that meet the specific needs of pharmacies seeking accreditation to highlight their dedication to a higher level of patient care and safety.

Pharmacies that undergo this accreditation demonstrate compliance with standards that address: pharmacy licensure, shipping methodology, patient and employee safety, prescription intake and review, patient records and communication, personnel training, organizational oversight, and ongoing quality improvement.

"This accreditation will allow a pharmacy to demonstrate to their customers, insurance providers, and regulatory agencies that they have quality systems in place to accurately and safely deliver medications to patients," said Jon Pritchett, ACHC Program Director.

Developed by pharmacists for pharmacists, our Mail Order Pharmacy Accreditation underscores ACHC's commitment to helping organizations address challenges as demands for healthcare services continue to grow. This new service offers a cost-effective, patient-centered, educational approach to accreditation with relevant standards that are easy for providers to access and interpret.

"Our accreditation also is important for pharmacies seeking to meet the requirements of payors as they continue to pursue network contracts," Pritchett said.

Industry support for ACHC Mail Order Accreditation has already come from OptumRx, a leading pharmacy care services company that now recognizes ACHC as an approved accreditor for mail order pharmacy services.

ACHC offers a broad suite of pharmacy compliance solutions, including accreditation programs for Specialty, Infusion, Long-Term Care, and Sterile/Non-Sterile Compounding services. In addition, companies seeking to distinguish themselves within the pharmacy market also can obtain distinctions in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Oncology, Infectious Disease Specific to HIV, Nutrition Support, and Hazardous Drug Handling.

ACHC is known for providing value, integrity, and the industry's best customer service. Working with ACHC is not strictly about the end result. We assist providers throughout the accreditation process by offering access to personal account advisors, clinical and regulatory support, and program-specific educational resources.

For over 30 years, ACHC has stood as a symbol of quality and excellence. ACHC has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS, in addition to a Quality Management System that is certified to ISO 9001:2015. Committed to delivering the best possible customer experience, nonprofit ACHC is the provider's choice because of its dedicated personal Account Advisors, clinical and regulatory support, relevant and realistic standards, competitive pricing, and friendly, flexible, educational approach to accreditation.

For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs and services, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, visit www.achc.org, email customerservice@achc.org, or call (855) 937-2242.

