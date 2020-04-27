ACHC Receives Deeming Authority for Home Infusion Therapy

CARY, N.C., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) announced its recognition of Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC) as a national accrediting organization for home infusion therapy suppliers through 2024.

The decision gives ACHC deeming authority to conduct surveys that meet or exceed Medicare requirements, including new reimbursement rules mandated by the 21st Century Cures Act. Beginning January 1, 2021, the act stipulates that home infusion therapy suppliers seeking Medicare reimbursement must be accredited by an approved accreditor like ACHC.

"ACHC is proud to receive national recognition from CMS for our Home Infusion Accreditation program," said Susan Mills, ACHC Associate Clinical Director. "This confirms our dedication to supporting care of the highest quality as demand grows for home infusion therapy services. Our standards meet new requirements for patient care and safety, and enable providers to enhance their businesses and the services they offer."

ACHC Home Infusion Therapy Accreditation looks at the education, assessment, medication review, and development of the plan of care provided by a nurse or healthcare professional during a home visit. Educational resources, including crosswalks that detail all standards changes and FAQs, are available to help organizations meet the new requirements.

In addition to Home Infusion Therapy, ACHC has CMS deeming authority for Home Health, Hospice, Renal Dialysis, and DMEPOS accreditation, and a Quality Management System certified to ISO 9001:2015.

ACHC develops solutions to meet the needs of healthcare providers nationwide and remains committed to offering a customized, collaborative accreditation experience trusted for over 30 years. Our flexible, educational approach gives you cost-effective options tailored to fit your needs. Assistance is available throughout the accreditation process, with access to personal Account Advisors, clinical and regulatory support, and program-specific education resources.

For more information on ACHC Accreditation programs, or to download ACHC Accreditation Standards, please visit http://www.achc.org, email [email protected], or call (855) 937-2242.

