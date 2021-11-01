Achedaway releases a cupping therapy game-changer: Achedaway Cupper

"Cupper" is a patent word created by Achedaway to describe the function of this smart cupping machine. Different from traditional cupping cups, Achedaway Cupper has five switchable modes to be customized by the user, the experience is like having an experienced therapist at home. Compared to other types of handheld massagers, the App control advantage of Cupper can almost free users' hands, except for some simple touches on the phone screen. Without any need for professional skills, Cupper is perfect for both commercial and home use. It has 3 cup sizes to tailor different areas of the body such as the neck, back and arms. The biggest innovation of Achedaway Cupper is the dynamic cupping technology, which combines traditional therapy with advanced technologies. Through the process of rhythmic alternation of suction and release, blood circulation speeds up and the recovery process becomes faster. Unlike continuous cupping, intermittent cupping not only hurts people less but also has a more significant effect on stimulating the subcutaneous nerves, and thus speeds up the process of relaxing muscle tightness and reducing pain and soreness in muscles. Achedaway Cupper also integrates red light therapy, the 630-670nm wavelength can reduce inflammation on the cupping areas, which brings a better result of the treatment.