Achieve Becomes First Higher Education Learning Tool Certified as a Research-Based Product by Digital Promise

NEW YORK, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Macmillan Learning announced that digital learning platform Achieve is the first product exclusively designed for higher education to earn the "Research-Based Design" product certification by Digital Promise. Achieve includes learning materials with a comprehensive set of interconnected teaching and assessment tools, and it will be available in the U.S. and Canada in Fall 2020.

In an effort to provide educators with evidence they can use to make informed decisions and support the success of students, Digital Promise established a rigorous program to evaluate edtech tools and determine, based on expert review, whether the tool can be certified as designed and developed based on educational research. The product certifications help ensure instructors and institutions that the products they select were designed using research-based learning science principles and developed using best practices before using them with their students.

"Understanding how people learn most effectively and allowing those principles to form the foundation of edtech development is key to student success. I'm proud that Achieve is the first higher education learning tool to earn this rigorous certification, and that we can provide another strong piece of evidence that educators can use in deciding what tools will benefit the students in their class," said Susan Winslow, General Manager, Macmillan Learning.

"Digital Promise's product certifications are designed to help schools and families in choosing research-based products, while recognizing product developers who incorporate valid research into their designs," said Vic Vuchic, Chief Innovation Officer, Digital Promise. "We hope product certifications send a strong signal for both product developers and consumers in the marketplace."

Achieve has a learning science foundation and was developed in partnership with students and instructors to support students of all levels of motivation and preparedness. It offers the best features of each of Macmillan Learning's digital solutions in one platform, and engages students both in and out of class so that they have better outcomes. Achieve enables the facilitation of learning in the way that most enhances an instructor's class, whether it's traditional, online, blended, or a fully "flipped" classroom.

