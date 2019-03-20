ACHIEVE Tackle The Challenge Event Scored Big with Attendees

DALLAS, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tackle The Challenge Luncheon held today featured guest professional football player, Shaquem Griffin, a leading linebacker and the first amputee to play professional football. The luncheon, presented by Ryan and hosted by ACHIEVE, scored a touchdown with the 250 business leaders and sports enthusiasts that attended the event. View photos

"This was an incredible opportunity for the Dallas community to hear how Shaquem rose to meet the challenges presented by his physical disability and became a role model to so many others," stated Tim Allen, Executive Director for ACHIEVE. "He inspired us all today."

Guests had the opportunity to hear Shaquem's personal story of overcoming challenges to become the 2016 American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year and a fifth round pick during the 2018 draft. Local sports announcer, Mike Doocy, facilitated the discussion. Play video

"I really enjoyed meeting the guests at the event today and love the work that ACHIEVE is doing for adults with disabilities. I personally know all things are possible with encouragement," stated Shaquem Griffin.

All proceeds from the luncheon will benefit ACHIEVE, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and placement for adults with disabilities and barriers to employment. Guests also had the opportunity to meet former players from the Cowboys, Patriots, Broncos, Redskins, Rams, Saints, Buffalo Bills, Ravens, Giants, and Jaguars.

ACHIEVE would like to thank the following sponsors: Presenting Sponsor - Ryan; Gold Sponsor - Carter Arnett; Silver Sponsor - Clay Cooley Auto Group; and Bronze Sponsors - ProPath, Clampitt Paper, Level-C Solutions/Signature Back Office Solutions, Re-Teck, Bell Nunnally, and The Time Group.

About ACHIEVE

ACHIEVE, a non-profit organization serves more than 900 adults annually with intellectual, physical, and/or mental health disabilities from Dallas county and surrounding areas. Our Mission is to empower individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment, to ACHIEVE their highest level of independence and employment. Learn more at www.achievedfw.org

SOURCE ACHIEVE

