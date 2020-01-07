Achieve to Host 2nd Annual Tackle the Challenge Luncheon Featuring J.R. Martinez

DALLAS, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve announced today that J.R. Martinez will be the motivational speaker for the 2nd Annual Tackle the Challenge luncheon to be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at the Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas. Mr. Martinez is an Army veteran, burn survivor, actor, New York Times best-selling author and Dancing with the Stars season 13 winner. Guests in attendance will hear his incredible story of resilience while enjoying his humor. The event is presented by Ryan, LLC and will be hosted by Mike Doocy, Fox 4 Sports Newscaster. Click to View Photos

"Achieve is thrilled to introduce our supporters to Mr. J.R. Martinez," stated Tim Allen, Executive Director for Achieve. "He will make you laugh and realize that you can achieve anything with a good attitude and determination."

Achieve, a non-profit organization that provides vocational training and placement for adults with disabilities and barriers to employment, selected Mr. Martinez as he challenges audiences to "diss the dis in disability" and to realize "scars are like tattoos with better stories."

For event information, visit www.achievedfw.org/jrmartinez/. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and tickets may be purchased online at www.achievedfw.org/jrmartinez/. For more information on J.R. Martinez, visit www.JRMartinez.com. The media may check in at the event with your media credentials or RSVP Margaret McKoin. Her contact information is listed below.

About Achieve

Achieve, a non-profit organization serves more than 1,000 adults annually with intellectual, physical, and/or mental health disabilities from Dallas County and surrounding areas. Our Mission is to empower individuals with disabilities and barriers to employment, to achieve their highest level of independence and employment. Learn more at www.achievedfw.org

