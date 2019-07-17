Achievers Honors the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America with its Ninth Annual Awards

SAN FRANCISCO and TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievers, an industry-leading employee engagement platform provider, today announced the winners of its 2019 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America. Achievers annually recognizes the top 50 employers who are leaders in employee engagement and recognition—crucial elements for the employee experience. Now in its ninth year, the winners will be celebrated during an awards gala before the start of Achievers Customer Experience (ACE) Conference on September 9, 2019 at the Chicago Public Library – Harold Washington Library Center.

"There are an unprecedented five generations in the workplace. Coupled with the fight for top talent at an all time high, it's more important than ever for organizations to put a greater focus on engaging their employees to drive positive business performance and culture. The companies we honor as the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ have proven their forward-thinking directly leads to a more positive employee experience," said Jeff Cates, CEO and president at Achievers. "Through the development of a people-first culture, the organizations listed epitomize an innovative, engaged and accomplished workforce, and we're honored to add them to our growing roster of past winners."

A panel of 10 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists and influencers evaluated the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Leadership; Communication; Culture; Rewards and Recognition; Professional and Personal Growth; Accountability and Performance; Vision and Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Listed in alphabetical order, the 2019 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® in North America are:

Air Canada ALDO Group Alkermes, Inc. Alliance Data ArcelorMittal Dofasco ARI Asurion AT&T Black Hills Energy Blue Shield of California Bluegreen Vacations BMO Financial Group Cadillac Fairview Corporation CHRISTUS Health CIBC CIBC Mellon Clearlink Coborn's, Inc. Cox Automotive CubeSmart Self Storage CVS Health Discover Dynacare ECi Enova International Ericsson ESS - Compass Group Canada FCT General Motors goeasy Ltd. Herbalife Nutrition Kellogg Company Marriott International Medxcel Meijer MTM Nutrien Ocean Spray Cranberries Power Design Inc. Rogers Communications Inc. Ryan, LLC Samsung Electronics America & Samsung Electronics Canada SmileDirectClub TaskUs Tata Consultancy Services Canada Inc. TBC Corporation TELUS International Williams - Sonoma , Inc. World Travel Holdings Zurich Insurance Group

For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit achievers.com/engaged. For more information about attending ACE, please visit achievers.com/ace. Follow the conversations on Twitter at @Achievers or use the hashtags #Achievers50 and #AACE19.

About Achievers

Achievers Employee Success Platform delivers proven tools for organizations of all sizes to align on values and strategic goals by empowering every employee as an owner of organizational culture and engagement. Built on behavioral science and real-world results from over a decade of engagement leadership, hundreds of global customers rely on Achievers' dynamic employee recognition, coaching, and continuous listening tools for their people to feel valued and heard, to drive desired behaviors and ignite a positive corporate culture. Achievers provides organizations and managers with engagement intelligence to inform their actions and decisions every day. To learn more about the Achievers platform, visit us at www.achievers.com. Achievers is a subsidiary of Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment programs to meet our partners' business objectives. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. With a presence in over 26 countries, we reliably execute branded payment programs in over 100 countries worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments.

Blackhawk is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. For more information, please visit blackhawknetwork.com.

SOURCE Achievers

