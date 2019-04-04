Achieving Ultimate Smoothness: Dewar's Introduces New Double Double Whisky Series Crafted With Unprecendented Four-Step Aging Process

"Three things are fundamental to DEWAR's premium range: Age Statements, Double Aging and the Pursuit of Smoothness," said Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender for DEWAR'S. "Drawing inspiration from the archives of our first Master Blender, A.J. Cameron, we devised a unique four-stage aging process that harnesses these three fundamentals, resulting in an exceptionally smooth range of whiskies where each blend has its own unique flavor profile."

A Whisky Unlike Any Other

The first DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE release features three different age statements, including the brand's oldest marque yet, in both 375ml and 500ml bottles, each with unique sherry cask finishes:

DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE 21-Year-Old: Finished in Oloroso sherry casks, this blend delivers subtle notes of cinnamon and ripe vine fruits with a silky smooth finish.

DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE 27-Year-Old: Finished in Palo Cortado sherry cask, this blend delivers heady, aromatic, floral notes with honeyed fruits and sublet spice and the characteristic silky smooth finish

DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE 32-Year-Old: Finished in Pedro Ximenez sherry casks, this brings rich, ripe treacle notes with a hint of smokiness and the silky smooth finish.

"While Scotch has sometimes been perceived as traditional and conservative, DEWAR'S is reinvigorating the category with new innovations like DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE that nods to the pioneering spirit of the brand's founder, Tommy Dewar," said Zeenah Vilcassim, Global Brand Director for DEWAR'S Scotch Whisky. "And with consumers thirsty for deeper storytelling, our short film FOUR, a first for DEWAR'S, not only demonstrates the brand's timelessness within the whisky category, but cleverly captures its more premium side."

A Double Double Tale Filled with Suspense and Intrigue

To launch the brand's first innovation in five years, DEWAR'S has commissioned a short film. Actress Tuppence Middleton took on the creative project and crafted a short noir film, FOUR, about four lives in four rooms which can also be viewed in four parts. This mirrors the same inspiration Stephanie Macleod took in making DEWAR'S DOUBLE DOUBLE.

Filled with suspense and intrigue, FOUR takes place at a timeless hotel featuring a hotel manager, couple, dowager and hitman. The four different plots are all seemingly separate at first, but come together at the end for one surprising and delightful finale.

Middleton co-wrote the script with actor John Hopkins and enlisted rising star Jennifer Sheridan to direct FOUR, as well as cast a robust line-up of both established and emerging talent, including Iwan Rheon, Jack Farthing, Juliet Stevenson and Nicholas Pinnock.

FOUR will premiere April 4th on DEWAR'S social channels and YouTube, where viewers can watch all four episodes of the film, as well as catch behind-the-scenes content and in-depth character vignettes. The brand will be hosting a launch day Facebook Watch Party at 7 PM EDT, during which fans can not only view the film in its entirety, but get the inside scoop directly from Tuppence Middleton herself on what it was like to create the film from scene to scene.

About John Dewar & Sons Ltd.

Founded in 1846 by John Dewar, DEWAR'S has grown from a small wine and spirits merchant shop in Scotland, to one of the largest Scotch whisky brands in the world. Best known for its iconic DEWAR'S WHITE LABEL, it has expanded its family to create a portfolio of premium and super premium whiskies including DEWAR'S 12-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 15-Year-Old, DEWAR'S 18-Year-Old and the exclusive DEWAR'S 25. These whiskies are crafted using the DEWAR'S oak marrying ageing process. Pioneered by DEWAR'S at its home, the Aberfeldy distillery, in 1899, it involves returning the hand-crafted blend to vintage oak casks for further maturation. The result is a smoother taste with a long, lingering finish; a taste that wins medals and applause, making DEWAR'S the world's most awarded blended Scotch. The DEWAR'S brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About Bacardi Limited

Bacardi Limited, the largest privately held spirits company in the world, produces and markets internationally recognized spirits and wines. The Bacardi brand portfolio comprises more than 200 brands and labels, including BACARDÍ® rum, GREY GOOSE® vodka, PATRÓN® tequila, DEWAR'S® Blended Scotch whisky, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin, MARTINI® vermouth and sparkling wines, CAZADORES® 100% blue agave tequila, and other leading and emerging brands including WILLIAM LAWSON'S® Scotch whisky, ST-GERMAIN® elderflower liqueur, and ERISTOFF® vodka.

Founded more than 157 years ago, in Santiago de Cuba on February 4, 1862, family-owned Bacardi currently employs nearly 7,000, operates more than 20 production facilities, including bottling, distilling and manufacturing sites in 11 countries, and sells its brands in more than 170 countries. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited. Visit www.bacardilimited.com or follow @BacardiLimited.

