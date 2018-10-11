Achronix Finalist for the Global Semiconductor Alliance's 2018 Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation , a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and eFPGA IP, announced today it is one of top three finalists for the 2018 Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award recognized by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).

The industry's Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company award identifies the private company garnering the most respect from the semiconductor industry. According to the nomination criteria, Achronix is recognized as a leading semiconductor company that exhibits market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies, demonstrating excellence through vision, innovation, execution and future opportunities.

"Achronix thanks GSA and its members for the recognition," remarks Robert Blake, Achronix's president and CEO. "We are pleased to be honored as one of top three most respected semiconductor companies. The nomination is a testament and tribute to the hard work and innovation of our Achronix employees."

Award recipients will be named at the GSA Awards Dinner Celebration on Thursday, December 6, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, Calif. The company developed its FPGA technology that is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro.

The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

