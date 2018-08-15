Achronix Presentation at D&R IP SoC China will Detail Accelerating Computing at the Edge with Speedcore eFPGAs

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHO: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation , a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and eFPGA IP

WHAT: Eric Law, senior director of sales at Achronix, will present, "Accelerating computing at the edge with Speedcore eFPGAs" during the Design & Reuse IP SoC China. Law's talk is part of the session titled, "eFPGA as the enabler of the IoT solution."

Achronix will demonstrate how Speedcore eFPGA IP's programmable fabric can be added to an SoC for programmable hardware acceleration. Examples will highlight various applications, such as 5G wireless, high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning and computer vision applications.

WHEN: Thursday, September 13

WHERE: Evergreen Laurel Hotel Shanghai, Shanghai, China

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation



Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro.

The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

Follow Achronix:



Website: www.achronix.com



The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/



Twitter: @AchronixInc



LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/57668/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/achronix/

Contacts:

Alok Sanghavi Nanette Collins Achronix Semiconductor Corporation



408-889-4142



alok@achronix.com Nanette V. Collins Marketing and Public Relations



617-437-1822



nanette@nvc.com

SOURCE Achronix

Related Links

https://www.achronix.com

