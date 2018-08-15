Achronix Presentation at D&R IP SoC China will Detail Accelerating Computing at the Edge with Speedcore eFPGAs
- Demonstration will profile Speedcore eFPGA IP's ability to add a programmable fabric to high-performance chip designs
- Examples will highlight Speedcore eFPGA for various applications
11:00 ET
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
WHO: Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in FPGA-based hardware accelerator devices and eFPGA IP
WHAT: Eric Law, senior director of sales at Achronix, will present, "Accelerating computing at the edge with Speedcore eFPGAs" during the Design & Reuse IP SoC China. Law's talk is part of the session titled, "eFPGA as the enabler of the IoT solution."
Achronix will demonstrate how Speedcore eFPGA IP's programmable fabric can be added to an SoC for programmable hardware acceleration. Examples will highlight various applications, such as 5G wireless, high-performance computing (HPC), machine learning and computer vision applications.
WHEN: Thursday, September 13
WHERE: Evergreen Laurel Hotel Shanghai, Shanghai, China
About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation
Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro.
The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.
