Achronix Recognized by CIOReview Magazine as One of 20 Most Promising High-Performance Compute Solution Providers

"It's a great honor to be recognized by CIOReview for our innovative approach to address the HPC market," says Steve Mensor, Achronix's vice president of marketing. "Achronix is known for its high-performance and high-density Speedcore eFPGA IP that offers a fully programmable hardware accelerator for HPC SoC chipsets."

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation



Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro.

The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India.

