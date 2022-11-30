Achronix to Present at Oppenheimer 5G Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance FPGAs and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, and CFO, Mahesh Karanth, will participate at the Oppenheimer 5G Summit: The Revolution Continues, which is being held as a virtual event. Management is scheduled to present at 1:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday, December 13 and will be available to host conference calls with registered investors throughout the day.

Interested parties participating in this event who would like to schedule a virtual meeting with Achronix should contact their Oppenheimer representative. An archived replay of management's presentation will be made available on the Company's IR page after the event concludes.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance, high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7tFPGA and Speedcore™ eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPath® accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications.

Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia.

Follow Achronix

Website: www.achronix.com

The Achronix Blog: https://www.achronix.com/blogs/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/achronix-semiconductor

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AchronixCorp

Contacts

Joel Achramowicz, Managing Director

Shelton Group

T: 415-845-9964

[email protected]

Achronix, Speedster and VectorPath are registered trademarks, and Speedcore and Speedchip are trademarks of Achronix Semiconductor Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their prospective owners.

SOURCE Achronix