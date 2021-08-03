Achronix to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Achronix Semiconductor Corporation, a leader in high-performance field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) and embedded FPGA (eFPGA) IP, today announced that President and CEO, Robert Blake, and CFO, Mark Voll, will participate at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Tuesday, August 10 th . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for 11:55 a.m. PT .

on Tuesday, August 10 . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for . Rosenblatt's Age of AI Scaling Conference on Tuesday, August 24 th . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for 6:00 a.m. PT .

on . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for . BMO Technology Summit on Wednesday, August 25 th . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT .

on . The virtual fireside chat is scheduled for . Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Summit on Tuesday, August 31 st.

Interested parties attending these events who would like to schedule a meeting with Achronix should contact the respective firm's sales representative.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation is a fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California, offering high-end FPGA-based data acceleration solutions, designed to address high-performance, compute-intensive and real-time processing applications. Achronix is the only supplier to have both high-performance and high-density standalone FPGAs and licensed eFPGA IP solutions. Achronix Speedster®7t FPGA and SpeedcoreTM eFPGA IP offerings are further enhanced by ready-to-use VectorPathTM accelerator cards targeting AI, machine learning, networking and data center applications. All Achronix products are fully supported by the Achronix Tool Suite which enables customers to quickly develop their own custom applications. Achronix has a global footprint, with sales and design teams across the U.S., Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.achronix.com.

