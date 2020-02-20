ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Announces New Distributor Partnership With Y & N - Gree Commercial USA

"We are thrilled to have a partner with heat pump engineering expertise and a long history in commercial HVAC," said Dr. Wenqing Susan Bouche-Pillon, VP of Marketing for Y & N - Gree Commercial USA "Their ability to stock products and work with consulting engineers, design build contractors, and owners will help GREE VRF grow in the Pacific Northwest."

"We are very impressed with the broad range of heat pump, heat recovery, and solar VRF systems from GREE Electric Appliances. They are a top-tier global manufacturer with real innovation. Their investment in ultra-high energy performance heat pumps, quality through automation, and advanced control systems gives our customers more choices to meet new Washington State Energy Codes," said Keith Glasch, President of ACI.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., GREE VRF, as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com

