ACI Unveils Video Showcasing Safety Innovations of Liquid Laundry Packets

For nearly a decade, liquid laundry packets have risen in popularity by offering a simpler and more sustainable solution in the form of pre-measured packets containing highly concentrated detergent that easily dissolve in both hot and cold water. Proving its continued consumer appeal, a recent ACI survey shows nearly 40% of Americans report using laundry packets some or all of the time.

ACI's new video aims to highlight the consumer benefits that laundry packets have brought to the marketplace. The video also communicates the product safety advancements, such as child-resistant packaging, that the cleaning products industry has made to the packets since they arrived on store shelves nearly 10 years ago.

The safety narrative continues with a call to action for parents and caregivers to do their part and practice safe handling and storage of liquid laundry packets. This important message is underscored by new ACI research that found one in four parents or caregivers have kept laundry packets in a place where a child could reach them.

"The cleaning products industry is dedicated to driving innovation to create trusted products that best serve our consumers, while keeping safety as a top priority," said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President, Communications and Outreach. "This video is an example of that continued commitment by educating consumers on our product safety advancements and providing resources to parents and caregivers on the importance of establishing safe laundry routines."

The video is launching in conjunction with ACI's ongoing Packets Up! campaign, an industry effort helping to reduce the number of accidental exposures to LLPs among children and vulnerable adults.

The following tips, also featured within the video, can help ensure accidental poison exposures don't happen at home:

Bag laundry packets and other household cleaners separately at the store and put them away immediately.

Keep laundry packets stored up high and out of sight and reach of young children and seniors with cognitive disabilities, like dementia.

Never allow children to handle laundry packets or other detergents.

Give them other chores in the laundry room, like folding or sorting laundry.

Always store all products in their original containers, closed, with labels intact.

To view the new Packets Up! video, visit PacketsUp.com.

