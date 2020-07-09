ACIST Medical Systems Announces Launch of the Latest Advance in FFR Microcatheters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACIST Medical Systems, Inc., a Bracco Group Company, today announced the global launch of its ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter, the second-generation microcatheter for use with its ACIST RXi® Rapid Exchange FFR System.

Fractional flow reserve (FFR) measurements provide assessment of arterial lesion severity and inform intervention strategy in both diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. This latest advance delivers the same level of control, consistency and accuracy that physicians have come to expect from the original Navvus microcatheter, with valuable new enhancements. Specifically, the ACIST Navvus II features a streamlined crossing contour, 28% more flexibility1 and a lesion entry profile reduced by 15%2. The result is a highly deliverable microcatheter that may improve procedural efficiency.

The ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange MicroCatheter and its predecessor, Navvus, are the only coronary physiology products that allow the use of the physician's 0.014" guidewire of choice. This market distinction may enable more efficient, faster diagnostic and post-PCI physiological assessment because wire position is maintained throughout the procedure.

Recently, the FFR-SEARCH study reported an average of 5 minutes3 per lesion to assess physiology following the intervention using the ACIST microcatheter-based system. FFR-SEARCH is a robust and independent, physician-sponsored study that utilized a prospective, allcomers registry and over 600 patients were analyzed.

"This latest advance represents the company's continued strategic commitment to our market-defining FFR technology," said Kristen Knox, SVP, General Manager, ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. "Physicians know they can rely on Navvus—and now Navvus II—to easily and quickly guide treatment decisions by invasive physiologic measurement."

For more information about the ACIST Navvus II Rapid Exchange FFR MicroCatheter and ACIST RXi Rapid Exchange FFR System, visit https://acist.com/products/acist-rxi/navvusii-catheter/.

About ACIST

ACIST Medical Systems, Inc. is a pioneering interventional and diagnostic technology company with a portfolio of advanced products, including the world's first Rapid Exchange FFR and High Definition IVUS systems. It is also a global market leader in advanced contrast imaging systems for cardiovascular angiography and radiology imaging. Through these products, ACIST is demonstrating its commitment to bringing unique and innovative technologies that simplify cardiovascular procedures and empower clinicians to treat patients with superior care. As part of the Bracco Group, ACIST benefits from the resources of a multinational conglomerate with broad expertise in cath lab technology and a dedication to continuous advancement. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, USA, ACIST has worldwide presence with over 300 direct employees and facilities in Silicon Valley, Heerlen, and Tokyo. To learn more about ACIST, visit www.acist.com.

About Bracco Group

Bracco is headquartered in Milan, Italy, and was founded in 1927. It is active in the healthcare sector through Bracco Imaging (diagnostic imaging), ACIST Medical Systems and HLT (cardiology) and the Centro Diagnostico Italiano diagnostic clinic. It has around 3,400 employees and annual total consolidated revenues of over 1.3 billion Euro. Bracco operates in more than 100 countries worldwide. To learn more about Bracco Group, visit www.bracco.com.

1 TR-07888: Compared with Navvus® FFR MicroCatheter in benchtop testing. Data on file at ACIST. May not be indicative of clinical performance.

2 TR-08707: Compared with Navvus® FFR MicroCatheter in benchtop testing. Data on file at ACIST. May not be indicative of clinical performance.

3 Dilleti, R. Fractional flow reserve after percutaneous coronary intervention: the FFR-SEARCH study. Presented at: EuroPCR 2017.

