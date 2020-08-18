Ackley Beverage Group Announces Distribution Partnership With Young's Market Company For Montinore Estate

SEATTLE, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ackley Beverage Group, a family investment company, announced today that wine brand, Montinore Estate, will now be distributed in Oregon and Washington by Young's Market Company, a premier distributor of wines, spirits and select beverages in the western United States.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Young's Market Company," said Brandon Ackley, President of Ackley Beverage Group. "Their commitment to family-owned wineries, integrity, quality and entrepreneurship aligns perfectly with the values of Ackley Beverage Group. We look forward to a long partnership to bring our exceptional wines to more consumers in the Northwest."

Montinore Estate will be distributed through The Estates Group, the fine wine division of Young's Market Company, which is dedicated to bringing the world's finest wines and their stories to customers.

"Ackley Beverage Group and Montinore Estate's commitment to crafting excellent wine and their demonstrated success across the nation makes them a great partner for us," said Michael Ewing, Vice President of Sales, The Estates Group at Young's Market Company. "We're excited to bring their growing collection of wine brands to our customers."

Over the past three years, Ackley Beverage Group has continued to prove its prowess in the industry. With its financial and professional capital, the company has helped Montinore Estate increase production by over 50% to meet national demand. In addition to Montinore Estate, Ackley Beverage Group will be launching a new luxury wine brand, Landlines Estates, later this year. The company currently has over 200 acres of biodynamically farmed vineyards in Oregon's Willamette Valley and purchased an additional 177 acres in Yamhill-Carlton last year. It will be home to a new state-of-the-art production facility, 100-acre vineyard and multiple tasting rooms. The investment company continues to build its portfolio of brands and is actively seeking opportunities for winery acquisitions in Washington and Oregon.

About Ackley Beverage Group

Ackley Beverage Group, a Seattle-based family investment company dedicated to supporting premium wine brands throughout the Northwest, brings financial and professional resources to partners in the wine industry. They are committed to the continuity and stewardship of a winery's unique legacy, while providing the necessary resources for partners to reach their greatest potential. In addition to capital, the company provides professional support in management, operations, sales and marketing. To learn more, visit www.ackleybeverage.com.

About Young's Market Company

Founded in 1888, Young's Market Company is the premier distributor of wines, spirits and select beverages in the western United States. Young's employs more than 3,000 people and operates in 10 states: Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Young's is committed to representing client partners with professionalism, adding value to customers, creating a culture of respect among employees, and having a positive impact on people's lives in the communities where Young's operates. Young's employees live by four longstanding core values: Integrity, Family, Quality, and Entrepreneurial Spirit. To learn more, visit https://www.youngsmarket.com.

About Montinore Estate

Montinore Estate was established in 1982 and is one of the largest estate producers of certified wines made from Biodynamic® grapes in the country. With a 200-acre Demeter Certified Biodynamic® and organic vineyard located in north Willamette Valley in Oregon, the winery focuses on producing superior Pinot Noirs, unique cool climate whites and exquisite Italian varietals. Montinore Estate's close attention to each step of the grape-growing and winemaking processes is rooted in the belief that exceptional wine is born of a sustained marriage of soil, climate and artful stewardship. To learn more, visit www.montinore.com.

About Landlines Estates

Launching later in 2020, Landlines Estates crafts small, distinct lots of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay sourced from Tidalstar Vineyard in Yamhill-Carlton. A select team of grape growers, viticulturists and winemakers were brought together to show the full range of expression from this very special vineyard. To learn more, visit www.landlinesestates.com.

SOURCE Ackley Beverage Group

Related Links

https://ackleybeverage.com

